Blackburn Rovers starlet Ashley Phillips "will be joining" Tottenham Hotspur as they also reportedly close in on a deal for Wolfsburg's Micky van de Ven.

Who will Spurs sign?

It's been weeks since Spurs last confirmed an official signing, with Israeli international winger Manor Solomon being the most recent. However, according to reliable media sources, chairman Daniel Levy could change that very soon.

This week, renowned transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared news that Ange Postecoglou's side are advancing in a move for van de Ven with personal terms already agreed.

Meanwhile, other sections of the press have even claimed it is already done, and the Dutchman will sign for Spurs for a fee of around €50 million (£43m).

These come as highly promising developments given Tottenham's dire need for a star centre-back or two, coming after a campaign which saw them concede more league goals than any other side above 15th in the table.

Postecoglou, speaking to the media in July, confirmed that his side are attempting to shore up their ranks with new defenders.

"That's definitely our intention, absolutely," said the Spurs head coach.

"We've been working on it for a while and we'll definitely try to get it done as quickly as possible.

"I don't think it's any secret about some of the areas we needed to strengthen. Some of it I identified early on. The goalkeeper was one and central defence is another.

"In terms of the other boys, we've got a big squad but my view is I wanted to bring them along and just work with them, get some clarity in my head and give clarity to them."

Blackburn's central defensive prodigy Phillips has been at the centre of links with a move to Spurs too, and while their deal stalled for a time, it is now thought to be back on track.

That is according to reliable journalist Charlie Eccleshare of The Athletic, who claimed the 18-year-old "will be joining Spurs" on social media.

The Athletic provide more detail on this, as Tottenham have apparently paid the player's £2 million release clause, and unless another club comes in before Friday, it is believed a deal for Phillips could be completed this weeked.

Who is Ashley Phillips?

The teenage defender made 14 senior appearances for Rovers last season and has been praised for his sky-high potential.

Phillips has been highly-rated and showered with praise at Ewood Park in recent years, with former Blackburn head coach Tony Mowbray holding him in very high esteem.

“He’s an amazing footballer and he is going to be a mega footballer I’m pretty sure, but he’s a very young boy," exclaimed Mowbray in 2021.

“He’s a 6’3, 6’4 magnificent cut of a guy, fast as lightning, composed with the ball, aggressive. I think this football club have a footballer on their hands, and we have to manage his introduction into our team as best we can. I just brought him to give him some experience.”

An England Under-19 international with six caps to his name, Phillips appears to have all the attributes to become a top, top defender.