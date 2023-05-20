Members of the media have slammed Tottenham Hotspur left-back Ben Davies with Brentford winger Bryan Mbuemo enjoying a north London masterclass.

Tottenham 1-3 Brentford

Spurs and interim coach Ryan Mason endured another afternoon to forget in what has been a humbling season for the Lilywhites overall.

Tottenham succumbed to their 14th loss of the Premier League season with only Fulham losing more games out of any side in the top half.

Mason's side had been dominating for a period - performing brilliantly in the first half as Harry Kane opened the scoring with an absolutely sublime free-kick.

However, Spurs ultimately failed to build upon that 45 minutes and capitulated after half-time - with goals from Mbuemo (2) and Yoane Wissa sealing a devastating defeat.

The players marched off to a chorus of boos after the full-time whistle, but during the contest, various sections of the media criticised Davies in particular - who seemed "exposed" against Mbuemo playing as a left-back in four-man defence.

Independent Tottenham website COYS.com claimed he is "not good enough" while The Athletic's Charlie Eccleshare said he was caught out again for Mbuemo's second.

Journalists Vitor Soares and Nacho Gonzalez from overseas then got in on the act, with the latter reporter drawing attention to his "weak" defending in one-v-one situations.

Could Ben Davies leave Spurs this summer?

The 30-year-old has been a faithful servant for Spurs since signing from Swansea in 2014, but with reports suggesting they could target new defenders this summer, his time could be coming slowly to an end.

Davies has just two years remaining on his contract, giving chairman Daniel Levy a limited time to cash-in on the player whilst potentially funding new additions.

However, much could also depend on Tottenham's next manager and whether they feel he is the right fit.