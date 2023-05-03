Tottenham Hotspur and chairman Daniel Levy by extension are considering Mainz boss Bo Svensson for the job, according to broadcast giant ESPN.

Who could replace Conte at Spurs?

There has been no shortage of managerial candidates who could replace Conte at Spurs, with the likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Arne Slot and even Brendan Rodgers mentioned in the last few days.

Levy is still well and truly searching for a new manager candidate to take the reins at Tottenham as interim boss Ryan Mason becomes tasked with leading them to the end of this Premier League season.

Spurs are outliers in the race for a top four finish after a series of dampening results, including an abysmal 6-1 loss to Newcastle United which cost former temporary head coach Cristian Stellini his job.

The Lilywhites will have one eye on next campaign and whoever Levy appoints to take over from Conte will be crucial, both for reinstalling positivity as well as attracting world football's brightest stars.

Alongside the likes of Nagelsmann and Slot, it is believed that a new name has entered contention for the role, with one source telling ESPN that Mainz boss Svensson is now being considered.

He joins the likes of Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi and Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou alongside the usual suspects to be linked with the Tottenham job.

What could Svensson bring to Spurs?

While the 43-year-old arguably comes as a lesser known name compared to the likes of Nagelsmann, he could still be a brilliant candidate for Spurs, especially going by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's glowing recommendation.

Commenting on the 3-4-2-1 tactician two years ago, Klopp has given his thumbs up in regards to Svensson's work in the Bundesliga with his former club, stating to Bild (via Bundesliga):

“We spoke on the phone Thursday,""I only saw him as a player for a year. As a guy, he was a grenade even then. As a coach, he's a great, great talent and has done an outstanding job so far."And he has a heart for Mainz 05, that's important. He brings the right mood to the club again. I'm very optimistic that things are going in the right direction with him now."

Svensson could be an outside contender and less well-known name to help build a project at Tottenham, with former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino's time at the club showcasing that a trophy-laden star coach isn't always the best solution.