Tottenham Hotspur summer signing Brennan Johnson could be set for a new role at Spurs as talkSPORT pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor shares his belief.

Who have Spurs signed?

The summer transfer window saw Spurs bring in seven major signings for new manager Ange Postecoglou, with goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, young centre-back Ashley Phillips, defender Micky van de Ven, playmaker James Maddison, winger Manor Solomon, striker Alejo Veliz and Johnson signing for the club.

Tottenham have started the new Premier League season in very bright and promising fashion under Postecoglou, most recently thrashing Burnley 5-2 at Turf Moor with an imperious attacking display.

The result took high-flying Spurs to second in the table, just behind last season's treble-winners Man City, as they remain unbeaten with three wins and a draw from their opening four league matches.

Life without star striker Harry Kane, who joined Bayern Munich in one of the transfers of the summer window, is looking very rosy so far.

Johnson was brought in on deadline day to contribute in replacing Kane's obvious goal threat, and talkSPORT'S Agbonlahor now believes he is set for a brand new role under Postecoglou.

Brazil international striker Richarlison hasn't exactly been prolific for Spurs since his move from Everton in 2022, with Tottenham's new signing coming in to potentially take his place.

Agbonalhor, speaking to Football Insider, claims that while Johnson isn't the finished article just yet, he expects the 22-year-old to do a better job than Richarlison in a "new" central role (as said in the piece's headline).

“I expect he’ll play through the middle and do a better job than Richarlison," said the former Aston Villa striker.

“I do like Johnson, but he’s not a £50million player at the moment.

“His finishing isn’t there at all just yet – we saw that chance he missed against Arsenal on the opening day. He has some other decent attributes. He’s quick – but he’s not a top player.

“It’s a lot of money, unless Postecoglou is convinced he can improve him quickly.”

How good is Brennan Johnson?

Johnson racked up eight goals and three assists in the league alone last term, and while he isn't exactly a goalscorer on the level of Kane, he may well contribute effectively in Postecoglou's fluid, new-look Spurs system.

The Welshman has been praised by those who known him, like former Forest midfielder Chris Cohen, who told BBC Radio Nottingham's Shut up and Show More Football podcast that he thinks Johnson is already a "superstar" player.

"Bren's a superstar, I loved working with Bren," said Cohen.

"From the first day I saw him play football I knew he was going to be a superstar.

"I actually sent him a video the other day of some clips we did for him when he was 18. I was cold calling League 1, League 2 managers to try and get him out on loan because he was too good for our under-23s team.

"I won't say the name of the club but one actually didn't take him on a free because he didn't want to pay the hotel bill for him - now he's gone onto what he's gone onto.

"It's crazy people couldn't see what everyone in the football club could see but he obviously needed a loan too."