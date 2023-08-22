Journalist Simon Jones has shared some transfer hope for Tottenham Hotspur as they eye a move for Nottingham Forest star Brennan Johnson.

The goals of star striker Harry Kane will be a sore, sore miss this season and Spurs have been rumoured to be looking for solutions at many angles.

While they've been linked with classic number 9 options, like Gent forward Gift Orban, rumours have also surrounded the likes of Johnson - who scored eight goals and three assists in the league last season.

Reports from reliable media sources have previously suggested that the north Londoners would formalise their interest in the Welshman with a bid once Kane left, and a big draw for them is Johnson's homegrown status.

Tottenham have already backed manager Ange Postecoglou with the signings of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, youngster Ashley Phillips, defender Micky van de Ven, playmaker James Maddison, winger Manor Solomon and striker Alejo Veliz - but the likes of Johnson could very well follow them.

Now that another wide forward transfer target, Rennes winger Jeremy Doku, is on his way to English champions Man City - it appears a move for Forest's star winger may well be more likely.

However, they are set to face fierce competition for Johnson's services, as a new report by Jones of The Mail explained this week.

The Wales international forward is now attracting interest from big-spending London rivals Chelsea, who have him on their list of targets after a failed move for Crystal Palace star Michael Olise.

"Chelsea have been considering Forest's Brennan Johnson for a number of weeks and the idea of loans - such as Santos - plus cash to secure the Wales international appeals to some staff at the club," wrote Jones.

However, in a boost for Postecoglou and Spurs, Johnson may actually prefer a move to north London.

"The winger is rated at £50m and has strong interest from Tottenham and West Ham," explained Jones further.

"Paramount to his decision, should a fee be agreed, is the amount of playing time he receives. The 22-year-old is understood to prefer Tottenham for that reason so Chelsea's path is not so clear cut."

How good is Brennan Johnson?

Barring his eleven goal contributions in the league last term, Johnson has been showered with praise by those who have worked with him.

Indeed, Wales boss Robert Page has been mindful of the attacker's potential for quite some time, commenting on his ability all the way back in early 2022.

"Brennan could potentially have had a move in January,” said Page that year.

“But he decided to stay because he’s at a club where he was going to play and enjoy his football.

“That speaks volumes about him. He didn’t go chasing the money. He’s almost the finished article now and Forest have got a wonderful player on their hands.

“I’ve been to watch him a few times and he’s playing with freedom. He’s really enjoying his football."

Pundit Roy Keane also told ITV (via Nottinghamshire Live) last year that Johnson is a "very talented" player.