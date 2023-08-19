The Times have shared an update on Tottenham Hotspur's transfer plans involving Nottingham Forest star Brennan Johnson this summer.

Who will Spurs sign?

So far, Spurs have sealed deals for goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, young centre-back Ashley Phillips, defender Micky van de Ven, playmaker James Maddison, winger Manor Solomon and striker Alejo Veliz.

The Lilywhites are also off and running under new manager Ange Postecoglou, having drawn 2-2 away to Brentford last Sunday, courtesy of unlikely goals from defenders Cristian Romero and Emerson Royal.

Following the departure of star striker Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, though, attention very much remains on the transfer market and how Tottenham could reinforce their ranks before deadline day on September 1.

New forwards have been linked to replacing Kane, perhaps most notably Gent's highly-rated striker Gift Orban, with Forest winger Johnson also on their radar.

The Wales international, who stood out as a key player under Steve Cooper at the City Ground last term, is a wanted man across London.

Indeed, the likes of West Ham and Chelsea are also keen on signing Johnson, with Tottenham joining their English capital rivals in that respect.

Chelsea joined the race for him after their deal to sign Crystal Palace star Michael Olise fell through this week, and Forest value the player at around £50 million.

That is according to The Times, who say Tottenham are also eyeing the winger ahead of a possible move. In a boost for Postecoglou's side, it is believed Johnson "had favoured joining Spurs" and is open to leaving Forest this summer.

The Lilywhites, for their part, are aiming to reinvest the £94.5 million financial windfall from Kane's sale into Postecoglou's squad.

How good is Brennan Johnson?

Johnson registered a brilliant eight goals and three assists in the top flight last season, all while ranking among Forest's very best for attempts at goal and key passes made per 90, according to WhoScored.

During Forest's FA Cup clash with Arsenal in 2022, pundit Roy Keane also heaped praise on the 22-year-old as a "very talented" young player.

"No doubt a lot of teams are looking at him and we'll see if Forest can hold on to him," said Keane on ITV (via Nottinghamshire Live)

"It will be interested to see what he's like against a tricky team. He's got a bit of pace and he's tricky.

"He's got an assist in him and he's really talented. Sometimes you need to go out on loan."

Meanwhile, Wales international boss Robert Page also called the attacker "wonderful" - whilst hinting the sky is the limit for him.

“Brennan could potentially have had a move in January,” said Page in 2022.

“But he decided to stay because he’s at a club where he was going to play and enjoy his football.

“That speaks volumes about him. He didn’t go chasing the money. He’s almost the finished article now and Forest have got a wonderful player on their hands.

“I’ve been to watch him a few times and he’s playing with freedom. He’s really enjoying his football."