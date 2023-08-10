Journalist Simon Jones has delivered a promising update on Tottenham Hotspur and their pursuit of Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson.

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou has received some backing by chairman Daniel Levy, undoubtedly, as the north London club seal deals for goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, young centre-back Ashley Phillips, defender Micky van de Ven, playmaker James Maddison, winger Manor Solomon and striker Alejo Veliz.

The new league season is upon Tottenham supporters, who may be eager to witness more of Spurs' new-look, attacking style, as implemented by Postecoglou in pre-season.

Spurs already appear to be adopting a more expansive and entertaining brand of football, especially when compared to more dogmatic previous managers like Antonio Conte, Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espirito Santo.

Postecoglou, though is especially eager to see more signings come through the door and has dropped multiple hints that a new centre-back is on the agenda.

“It's not done yet," said Postecoglou last weekend.

"We need bolstering in that central defensive area. We need defenders who can work in an aggressive formation, defend well & behind them. We'll be looking to bring in a couple in that area in the coming days."

While he later backtracked on that message in midweek, saying a new centre-back signing will depend on outgoings, the desire for more transfers is certainly present.

Tottenham have also been linked with a new midfielder, if Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg departs, and a possible addition further forward.

Johnson, who starred under Forest boss Steve Cooper last season as they dodged relegation to The Championship, is apparently a target for the wide area.

A lot of his pull is reportedly centered around the fact he is homegrown, and would succeed Harry Kane in that regard if the Englishman does in fact depart for Bayern Munich.

The 22-year-old, though, could cost Tottenham in the region of £50 million according to some reliable media sources.

Now, according to The Daily Mail and their reporter Jones, a promising update has come to light on Spurs and their possible move for Johnson.

Indeed, as per their information, the Lilywhites have seemingly entered pole position to sign the Wales international over the likes of Brentford.

The Mail and Jones expand on this by saying Tottenham are "considered favourites" for Johnson, and while nothing is added beyond that, it would appear Postecoglou's side are in the driving seat.

How good is Brennan Johnson?

Johnson racked up eight goals and three assists in the top flight last season, all while featuring among Forest's top two for attempts at goal and key passes made per 90 (WhoScored).

Cooper, speaking to the press last season, was effusive in his praise for the attacking ace.

“He’s a fantastic player, we know he’s got qualities and is a great finisher." said Cooper.

Meanwhile, pundit and Man United legend Roy Keane heralded Johnson's form ahead of an FA Cup clash with Arsenal in early January 2022.

"No doubt a lot of teams are looking at him and we'll see if Forest can hold on to him," said Keane on ITV (via Nottinghamshire Live)

"It will be interested to see what he's like against a tricky team. He's got a bit of pace and he's tricky.

"He's got an assist in him and he's really talented. Sometimes you need to go out on loan."