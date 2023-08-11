Reports from Spain have shared some news on Tottenham Hotspur and their drawn-out pursuit of Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet.

New manager Ange Postecoglou is in full preparation for the 2023/2024 season, and with Brentford away looming on Sunday, he will want to keep his side in full focus.

That won't be an easy task with all of the reports surrounding the club this week, as some huge news broke yesterday that Tottenham had agreed to sell star striker Harry Kane to Bayern Munich for a package worth over £86 million.

Ideally, the financial windfall which would come with Kane's departure will be used to bolster Postecoglou's options, with the Australian candidly admitting he wants another centre-back after the signing of Micky van de Ven from Wolfsburg.

“It's not done yet," said Postecoglou last weekend.

"We need bolstering in that central defensive area. We need defenders who can work in an aggressive formation, defend well & behind them. We'll be looking to bring in a couple in that area in the coming days."

The Spurs boss, speaking after his side's friendly against Barcelona in midweek, expanded on that message by saying the club will need to seal more outgoings before moving for another defender.

"We've to see what happens with outgoings," explained Postecoglou.

"But, the potential is there to bring in one more centre back after van de Ven."

Of the names linked with a move to N17, the most prevalent recently has been Torino defender Perr Schuurs, with reliable transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano backing their interest in the Dutchman.

Another to be repeatedly mentioned as an option for Spurs is former defender Lenglet, who spent the 2022/2023 season on loan at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A report from Spain, specifically newspaper Sport, have shared an update on the 28-year-old and it is believed both Tottenham and Lenglet have "reached an agreement" on a three-year contract.

Personal terms appear to be resolved, and Spurs are named as the "first option" for the former Sevilla star to finally leave Barcelona.

However, finances appear to be holding up the move, with Xavi's side demanding around £13 million - a figure which Tottenham are unwilling to pay given Lenglet's high salary.

While there is currently an impasse, the possible transfer has been "maintained" by "high and low" negotiators.

What's been said about Clement Lenglet?

The report adds that Spurs rate Lenglet for his professionalism, and the player has always prioritised rejoining the club this summer.

He's clearly a popular figure within the club, a sentiment echoed by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who praised the Frenchman as a "very strong" and "modern" defender.

"He's a modern defender," said Lloris.

"Comfortable to be able to play from the back. He has a great left foot and can be very strong in one v one and he's strong in the air.

"Even if it's never easy when you arrive in the Premier League and he will have to adapt to the intensity of the games but he is a high level player, with experience."