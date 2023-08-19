A fresh report from Spain has shed light on Tottenham Hotspur and their chances of re-signing defender Clement Lenglet for the new campaign.

Ange Postecoglou, during his most recent press conference ahead of Spurs' crunch Premier League clash with Man United this afternoon, continued to insist that the club may to trimp the squad down before bringing in new players - but did hint that new signings are a real possibility.

"The reality of it is we can't just keep acquiring players," said Postecoglou.

"We've got too big a squad as it is. It affects the training, the players themselves because they all want to play and be involved.

"It's not so much one has to happen for the other but our focus at the moment is trimming the squad down and seeing where that takes us in terms of reinforcements. We're assessing that on a daily basis. There's still two weeks to go in the window and I'm sure you'll see some movement."

Postecoglou has also previously expressed his desire to bring in another defender after they signed Micky van de Ven from Wolfsburg, especially to play aggressively and on the front foot.

Tottenham have been linked with a few names to shore up that area of the squad, most recently the likes of Torino defender Perr Schurrs and Lenglet - who spent the 2022/2023 season on loan at Spurs.

There have been reports that Spurs were in advanced talks for the Frenchman, with a new claim from Spain sharing the latest on their pursuit of Lenglet.

Indeed, newspaper La Vanguardia, as also translated by Sport Witness, claim that the 28-year-old is actually waiting to join the north London club and has prioritised a move there above all else.

Lenglet has offers from Saudi Arabia, but isn't keen on a move to the Middle East, having seemingly set his sights on a permanent move back to England with Spurs.

However, there's a problem, as it is believed the operation to sign Lenglet from Barca has now "cooled down a lot" - dealing a blow to Lenglet who hopes to leave Barca but continue in Europe.

The report hasn't explained whether the move is totally off, but it appears the Catalans and Tottenham still have plenty of work to do before an agreement is reached.

How good is Clement Lenglet?

The former Sevilla star made 26 league appearances for the Lilywhites last term, averaging a cool 87.5% passing accuracy out from the back, and could prove useful for Postecoglou in that respect (WhoScored).

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris also heaped praise on the 28-year-old, calling him "very strong" and a "high level" player.

"He's a modern defender," said Lloris.

"Comfortable to be able to play from the back. He has a great left foot and can be very strong in one v one and he's strong in the air.

"Even if it's never easy when you arrive in the Premier League and he will have to adapt to the intensity of the games but he is a high level player, with experience."