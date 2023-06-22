Tottenham Hotspur have offered Barcelona £4.3 million to sign defender Clement Lenglet and are progressing in talks, according to reports out of Spain.

Who will join Spurs this summer?

Spurs and new manager Ange Postecoglou have their eyes on many targets to reinforce key positions of the squad ahead of what will be a crucial 2022/2023 Premier League season.

The north Londoners, lead by chairman Daniel Levy, reportedly want fresh faces for the goalkeeping area, in central defence, attacking midfield and further forward.

For the former, Tottenham are apparently closing in on a deal for Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, with the Italian potentially coming in as a replacement for long-serving number one Hugo Lloris.

Meanwhile, Postecoglou has also given the green-light for Spurs to sign a new centre-back this summer, with the likes of Max Kilman (Wolves) being linked.

Leicester City star James Maddison is being eyed up for the creative playmaker role and reports suggest Postecoglou is keen on a new forward to replace both Lucas Moura and Arnaut Danjuma.

Going back to centre-back, there has been an update on their efforts, with Tottenham keen to re-sign Lenglet on a permanent deal from Barca - after the club confirmed the end of his loan spell.

According to Spanish news outlet Sport, the Lilywhites have made an offer of around £4.3 million to sign the Frenchman, with the move in "progress" after "contacts" on Wednesday.

Barca and Spurs apparently "advance in the transfer" of Lenglet and Xavi's side would like the deal done before June 30. Tottenham had originally wanted to get him on loan for another year, though with the La Liga champions in favour of a permanent deal, they're now attempting just that.

The issue is Lenglet's high wages, which Spurs are currently trying to work around.

How did Lenglet perform at Spurs?

The 28-year-old made 26 league appearances for Tottenham last season, registering two assists, and even got on the scoresheet in the Champions League.

While Lenglet had his critics, Spurs pundits like John Wenham raved over some of his performances to Football Insider, calling him "very reliable".

"I just wanted to give credit because I think his performance went a little bit under the radar," said Wenham after Lenglet's north London derby performance last year.

"I have been impressed with him so far. The fact he has instantly come in for Ben Davies and we don’t look any weaker, that is a huge credit to him really.

“He’s a new signing to the Premier League, I know he has a lot of experience from Barcelona and with France but he already seems very reliable, like we could drop him in for any fixture.“