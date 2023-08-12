A report by The Evening Standard and journalist Nizaar Kinsella has shared an update on Tottenham Hotspur and their links to Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Ange Postecoglou is facing a crucial last few weeks of the transfer window as his new side agree to sell star striker Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, giving Spurs the all-important task of replacing their talisman.

Kane had entered the final 12 months of his Tottenham deal, leaving chairman Daniel Levy with the hugest decision to make - whether to let him run down his contract or sell this summer for profit.

That decision has now been made as the 30-year-old signs for Bayern, coming after both clubs reached an agreement on a €100 million (£86m) fixed fee plus €20 million (£17.2m) in potential add-ons (Fabrizio Romano).

It will now be interesting to see how Spurs reinvest that financial windfall, as Postecoglou has made it clear that he'd like to see another central defender through the door if Tottenham can generate enough money.

“It's not done yet," said Postecoglou last weekend.

"We need bolstering in that central defensive area. We need defenders who can work in an aggressive formation, defend well & behind them. We'll be looking to bring in a couple in that area in the coming days."

Meanwhile, the possible departure of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could open the door to Spurs signing another midfielder, leading to their links with Gallagher of Chelsea among others.

The 23-year-old, who Mauricio Pochettino is a big fan of, may be forced out the Stamford Bridge exit door if Chelsea sign more than one midfielder before deadline day.

That is according to Kinsella, who wrote some details on Gallagher's possible exit for The Standard.

Chelsea could be ready to cash in on the player, who they value at £45 million, with the west Londoners even offering him out to rivals in the top flight.

That is where Tottenham come in, as it is believed they "could yet enter the race" and make a late move for Gallagher. As of now, they're monitoring his situation with the view of potentially going for him.

How good is Conor Gallagher?

The Englishman's best campaign to date came during a 2021/2022 loan spell at Crystal Palace, where he dazzled as the club's best-performing player by average match rating (WhoScored).

Former Spurs star Jermaine Jenas, speaking on Match of The Day (via The Sun), called Gallagher a "game-changer" on his day and compared him to Frank Lampard.

“He reminds me a lot of Lampard," said Jenas.

"I think he is a game-changer aswell Conor Gallagher. He’s the type of player that you bring on and he has an impact on the game.

“He presses, gets himself in the box and creates chances. Also, he’s won a World Cup. He was part of the U17 World Cup-winning side so he understands tournament football and I’m pleased for Conor.”

The midfield ace has also been praised by former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, who called his development "extraordinary" and "outstanding" following his Palace loan spell.