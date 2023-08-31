Tottenham Hotspur could make a late move for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher as The Times share an interesting bit of news out of Spurs.

Who will Spurs sign?

The north Londoners have made a few major signings so far and could well make more as we approach the crunch 11pm Friday deadline.

Indeed, it is believed Spurs are eyeing up a new forward to replace the departed Harry Kane, coming after the England international star sealed a multi-million pound move to Bayern Munich earlier this summer.

Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson has been heavily linked, as was Ansu Fati before his surprise switch to league rivals Brighton on loan.

New manager Ange Postecoglou has seen goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, young centre-back Ashley Phillips, defender Micky van de Ven, playmaker James Maddison, winger Manor Solomon and striker Alejo Veliz join the club so far.

More signings, though, could very much depend on the club sealing more exits before deadline day as Postecoglou explained to the media earlier this month.

"The reality of it is we can't just keep acquiring players," said the Spurs head coach.

"We've got too big a squad as it is. It affects the training, the players themselves because they all want to play and be involved.

"It's not so much one has to happen for the other but our focus at the moment is trimming the squad down and seeing where that takes us in terms of reinforcements. We're assessing that on a daily basis. There's still two weeks to go in the window and I'm sure you'll see some movement."

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who is reportedly attracting interest from Atletico Madrid and Man United, could be one to make way and The Times say Spurs have lined up a potential replacement.

The outlet, and reliable reporter Gary Jacob, say that Tottenham are likely to step up their interest in Chelsea's Gallagher - if they can ship Hojbjerg out the door.

"Spurs are also likely to step up interest in Conor Gallagher, the Chelsea midfielder, if they can sell Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg amid interest from Manchester United," wrote Jacob.

"Spurs were interested in signing Gallagher, 23, earlier this summer and he has been made available after falling down the pecking order at Chelsea."

How good is Conor Gallagher?

Gallagher showed real quality on loan at Crystal Palace over the 2021/2022 season, where the player ranked as their best-performer per 90 whilst chipping in with eight goals and three assists (WhoScored).

Former Spurs star Jermaine Jenas, speaking to Match of the Day (via The Sun), even compared the 23-year-old to Chelsea legend Frank Lampard.

“He reminds me a lot of Lampard," said Jenas.

"I think he is a game-changer aswell Conor Gallagher. He’s the type of player that you bring on and he has an impact on the game.

“He presses, gets himself in the box and creates chances. Also, he’s won a World Cup. He was part of the U17 World Cup-winning side so he understands tournament football and I’m pleased for Conor.”

If Postecoglou wishes to add more attacking flair to his already-fluid Spurs team, Gallagher could be a good option.