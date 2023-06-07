Tottenham Hotspur are targeting Brentford star David Raya with long-serving goalkeeper Hugo Lloris "set" to quit Spurs this summer, according to journalist Sami Mokbel.

Who could Spurs sign this summer?

Yesterday, the north Londoners, at long last, confirmed their drawn out search for a new manager to replace Antonio Conte has finally come to an end.

Chairman Daniel Levy has appointed former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou, who faces the almighty task of transforming Spurs back into a major force.

The Australian will begin work on 1 July, with Levy explaining exactly why he was given the nod over fellow managerial candidates.

"Ange brings a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play," said Levy to the Tottenham official website. "He has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy - everything that is important to our Club. We are excited to have Ange join us as we prepare for the season ahead."

Now, Spurs' attention turns to the transfer market, with Postecoglou set to have a big say on who they bring in this summer. It is believed the Lilywhites are chasing additions further forward, with the likes of Harvey Barnes and James Maddison attracting interest.

As well as this, Postecoglou has his eyes on central defensive signings to shore up what has been a leaky Spurs defence. Tottenham could sign a new shot-stopper to replace Lloris, too, with the Frenchman recently admitting he could leave.

According to The Daily Mail and reporter Mokbel, writing a piece for the outlet, Spurs are targeting Raya from Brentford to succeed Lloris - who has been at the club for over 10 years.

The Spaniard, valued at around £40 million by manager Thomas Frank, could come in to replace Lloris who, as per this report, is indeed "set to leave".

Who is David Raya?

Raya has been a key player and mainstay for Brentford, especially last campaign, having played more Premier League minutes than any of his teammates (WhoScored).

The former Blackburn Rovers star ranked in their top five best-performers for 2022/2023 with members of the press, like The Athletic's Jay Harris, calling him "one of the best goalkeepers" in England.

Raya has been heralded for his "immmaculate distribution" by Harris with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp joining in and claiming he could even wear the number 10 shirt.

However, despite his contract expiring in 2024, Brentford boss Frank is adamant his price is £40m.