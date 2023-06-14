Tottenham Hotspur are in pole position to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya amid reports they're closing in, according to Sky Sports.

Who could join Spurs this summer?

After over a decade of serving as Spurs' number one shot-stopper, Hugo Lloris could be nearing a north London departure.

By his own admission, this summer could be the end of an era for Lloris, who has made nearly 450 appearances for Tottenham in all competitions since signing from Lyon in 2012.

Speaking to Nice-Matin recently, the 36-year-old admitted that he is seeking a fresh challenge elsewhere.

"We are coming to an important moment, whether for the club or for me. It's the end of an era," said Lloris.

"I have desires for other things, I will ask myself quietly to study what will be possible. But I don't forget that I still have a year of contract with Tottenham and that in football it is always difficult to predict what will happen."

As a result, the Lilywhites and chairman Daniel Levy are scouring the market for his replacement, leading to links with Everton's Jordan Pickford, Croatia number one Dominik Lovakovic and Raya.

This comes amid their search for a new centre-back, with Man City's Aymeric Laporte and Wolves defender Max Kilman being targeted, as well as Leicester City star James Maddison.

In terms of their goalkeeper hunt, there has been an update from Sky Sports on Tottenham's pursuit of Raya, coming amid reports that personal terms have already been agreed.

According to the broadcast giant, Spurs are currently "leading the chase" for Brentford's number one, with Man United and Chelsea also in the mix for his signing. However, it is Tottenham seemingly in pole position, though it is believed neither of the interested trio are willing to match Brentford's £40 million valuation.

Who is David Raya?

Standing out as one of Thoma Frank's top five best players last season, at least according to WhoScored, Raya also played more league minutes than any of his teammates.

Called "exceptional" by members of the media, like The Telegraph's Sam Dean, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is also a big fan of the Spaniard.

Speaking back in 2021 after an encounter with Brentford, Klopp raved over Raya's distribution, even proclaiming he could wear the number 10 shirt.

“The goalkeeper could have the shirt with No 10,” Klopp said.

“He played a few incredible balls but it was the right thing to do against us today.”