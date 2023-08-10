Reliable football.london journalist Alasdair Gold has shared a transfer update on Tottenham Hotspur as they eye Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze.

New manager Ange Postecoglou, after an entertaining pre-season where Spurs supporters caught a glimpse of his free-flowing, attack-minded style, could now lose star striker Harry Kane.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, after weeks of pushing for the England superstar, have agreed a deal worth over £86 million to sign Kane this summer - giving Postecoglou a major headache ahead of Brentford on Sunday.

Kane had entered the final 12 months of his Spurs deal, leaving chairman Daniel Levy with a huge decision to make in regard to the player's future. Indeed, it appears the north London club have opted to sell before he can leave as a free agent next year.

Attention may now turn back to incomings at Tottenham, given the £86m financial windfall which may be heading their way, but replacing Kane will be a near-impossible task.

Postecoglou, speaking to the media recently, hinted at the possibility of another centre-back signing after Spurs completed a deal to sign Micky van de Ven from Wolfsburg.

Meanwhile, in the event of midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's possible departure to Atletico Madrid, there have been reports that Tottenham could target another midfielder.

Chelsea's Conor Gallagher, who Tottenham have reportedly held talks for, is one name to have been mentioned - with reliable reporter Gold sharing an update on Palace's attacking midfield ace Eze.

The 25-year-old dazzled under both Patrick Vieira and Roy Hodgson last term, alerting Spurs, as they're apparently monitoring his situation at Selhurst Park.

This is especially due to midfielder Bryan Gil's injury, with the Spaniard recently undergoing surgery on a groin problem which could keep him out for the foreseeable.

As well as Eze, Gold shares to football.london that Tottenham's late-window shortlist contains Gift Orban, Brennan Johnson, Perr Schuurs and Gallagher.

Interestingly, Eze is a CAA Base client, an agency which represents the likes of Richarlison, Son Heung-min and new summer signing James Maddison.

How good is Eberechi Eze?

The attacker seriously impressed as, arguably, Palace's standout performer over the 2022/2023 season.

As per WhoScored, Eze was a mainstay for the Eagles, featuring in all of their top flight encounters whilst finishing the campaign with 14 goal contributions (10 goals, four assists).

The former QPR star also ranked in Palace's top two for attempts at goal, key passes made and successful take-ons per 90 in the final third - showcasing his real creative talent (WhoScored).

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor, speaking to Football Insider after Newcastle United were previously linked with Eze, claimed he would be a "fantastic" signing.

"It would be a really good signing," said the pundit.

“He’s completely different to Conor Gallagher – he’s a million times better.

“He can run with the ball at speed, change direction with skill, he’s adding goals to his game, can play in the number ten or off the wing – it’s a fantastic signing.

“If I’m Newcastle, I’m going for him and Maddison. You’d then have competition that can take Newcastle to another level. I love Eze and I think there’s going to be a lot of clubs after him.”