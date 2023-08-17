Journalist Ryan Taylor has shared a promising update on Tottenham Hotspur and their potential bid to sign Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze this summer.

Ange Postecoglou's side opened their Premier League account away to Brentford last weekend, and showed encouraging signs in a 2-2 draw at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Goals from Cristian Romero and Emerson Royal were enough to hand Spurs their first point of the new campaign, coming right after the departure of star striker Harry Kane to Bayern Munich.

Kane will be a sore miss for Postecoglou and the north Londoners, who must now start planning for life without the England international star whilst finding a way to replace his guaranteed goal returns.

Tottenham's head coach had predicted the 30-year-old's departure long before his move to Germany was sealed, as Postecoglou recently lifted the lid on a conversation he had with Kane.

“I had a conversation with Harry the first day he arrived and he was up front and honest, and I was the same,” the 57-year-old said.

“You get an indication there that he kind of made up his mind: that if the clubs agreed he would go, particularly if it was before the first game. That was my preference as well.

“There's nothing along the way that's sort of made me feel there's anything other than this outcome."

One player who Spurs have been linked with to bolster their attacking options is Eze, and while he won't step into Kane's shoes as a prolific centre-forward, he did bag 10 goals and four assists in the league alone last term.

The Englishman would also boost Tottenham's options in terms of homegrown numbers, making him quite the enticing target for chairman Daniel Levy and co.

Reporter Taylor, writing a column for The Daily Express and on X, says Spurs are considering a "surprise" move for Eze before deadline day.

Indeed, in his piece, Taylor explains that sources haven't ruled out Tottenham making a shock bid to sign the attacker over these coming weeks - especially after the sale of Kane.

Palace, who have endured a frustrating transfer window, could be fearful of losing the 25-year-old before September 1 with Spurs being massive fans.

Little else is added beyond that, but it's clear that a late move from the Lilywhites is entirely possible.

How good is Eberechi Eze?

The former QPR star was one of Palace's key players last term, even beyond his 14 league goal contributions, as WhoScored reveal Eze was the Eagles' best-performer by average match rating.

He also ranked in their top two for attempts at goal, key passes made and successful take-ons per 90 over the 2022/2023 season - highlighting why Tottenham are firm admirers.

Called "exceptional" for his displays by members of the media, like BBC analyst Statman Dave, pundit and former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor also hailed Eze amid his previous links to Newcastle United.

"It would be a really good signing," said Agbonlahor to Football Insider.

“He’s completely different to Conor Gallagher – he’s a million times better.

“He can run with the ball at speed, change direction with skill, he’s adding goals to his game, can play in the number ten or off the wing – it’s a fantastic signing."