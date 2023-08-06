Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba "appears to be heading for a move" to Tottenham Hotspur as manager Ange Postecoglou eyes two new centre-backs.

Who will Spurs sign?

Spurs are closing in on the signing of Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven after weeks of transfer talks, with renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano giving his famous "here we go" to the deal.

The Netherlands international will travel to London for his medical and take his place as Tottenham's fifth summer capture, coming after agreements were reached for goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, defender Ashley Phillips, midfielder James Maddison and winger Manor Solomon.

The north Londoners have also put pen to paper on a move for Rosario Central striker Alejo Veliz - who will travel to the club "immediately" and won't be loaned back out to his current side.

Despite their flurry of activity this week, reliable media sources have claimed that Tottenham could move for another senior centre-back after van de Ven - but that will depend on outgoings.

Tapsoba, who has been repeatedly linked with a move to N17 this window, could be that player as it is rumoured that chairman Daniel Levy is preparing to move for the Burkina Faso international.

They're apparently ready to offer him a long-term contract, according to some reports, but journalist Steve Kay and Football Transfers say a move for the defender could be heading in the right direction.

Providing an update on Tapsoba's potential transfer to Spurs, the outlet and Kay believes that he "appears to be heading for a move to Tottenham".

There is nothing else said in the report, but Leverkusen could be facing a mass exodus before the window's closure, as the futures of both Jonathan Tah and Florian Wirtz are also uncertain.

Tapsoba, who was a mainstay under Xabi Alonso last season, could apparently cost around £50 million.

How good is Edmond Tapsoba?

Only Tah, his central defensive teammate, averaged more clearances per 90 in the Bundesliga out of Leverkusen's squad than Tapsoba (WhoScored).

Meanwhile, no other Leverkusen outfielder played more league minutes last term, highlighting just how important of a player Tapsoba was to Alonso (WhoScored).

At international level, the 24-year-old is also a star for his country, with members of the media like Bruno Alemany calling him a "fundamental" Burkina Faso star.

"Edmond Tapsoba is the de facto organizer for Burkina Faso," wrote Alemany in 2022.

"He is the one who imposes the rhythm of his team and the one who puts it to play in the rival field. Personality and displacement top. Fundamental."

Meanwhile, the Bundesliga website has heaped praise on Tapsoba also, likening his playing style to that of former Bayern Munich star and legendary defender Jerome Boateng.

They wrote:

"The legendary Bayern Munich defender, who made 364 appearances across 11 seasons for the Bavarian giants, was as cool and calm as it gets both on the ball and in the tackle while he was also famed for his pinpoint long passing that set up many an attack for the record champions.

"Tapsoba has similar traits and such is his eagerness to start forward thrusts, he has often been referred to as a defensive playmaker."