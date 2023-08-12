Tottenham Hotspur could be set to intensify their interest in signing Montpellier striker Elye Wahi as news comes out of France.

Who will Spurs replace Kane with?

Spurs' star striker Harry Kane, after weeks of negotiations, has travelled to Germany and signed his contracts as a new Bayern Munich player - dealing heartbreak to Lilywhites supporters in the process.

The 30-year-old, who was chasing Alan Shearer's all-time Premier League goal-scoring record, will now lead the charge for Bayern as they seek to win a Champions League title under Thomas Tuchel.

Tottenham reached an agreement with Bayern to sell their talismanic star for a fee around €100 million (£86m) plus an extra €20 million (£17.2m) in possible add-ons, but replacing Kane will be an insurmountable task.

Speaking to the press on Friday, manager Ange Postecoglou was adamant that the England forward had already made up his mind to leave this summer.

“I had a conversation with Harry the first day he arrived and he was up front and honest, and I was the same,” the Australian said ahead of their opener against Brentford on Sunday.

“You get an indication there that he kind of made up his mind: that if the clubs agreed he would go, particularly if it was before the first game. That was my preference as well.

“There's nothing along the way that's sort of made me feel there's anything other than this outcome. None of these things happen in isolation, everyone is pretty clued into to what's going on, so from my perspective I hadn't received anything from Harry, the club or anyone else to suggest to me anything had changed about his stance."

Sourcing Kane's replacement will be imperative before deadline day, and while there are arguably no available forwards who can match his potency, Tottenham appear determined to at least give it their best shot.

A report from Foot Mercato and journalist Sebastien Denis has shared news on who they could target to replace the striker, with Montpellier star Wahi entering the "sights of Tottenham".

It is believed that Spurs have swiftly entered contention to sign the 20-year-old. The north Londoners, after losing Kane to Bayern, could "quickly decide to go concretely on the offensive" for Wahi.

The young attacker is a man in-demand, with Ligue 1 giants Paris-Saint Germain also targeting the player for new manager Luis Enrique.

How good is Elye Wahi?

Scoring 19 goals and assisting five others in 33 top flight appearances last term, Wahi stands out as quite an exciting option given his age and potential.

Premier League sides like West Ham and Chelsea have also been linked with a move for the Frenchman, with Tottenham now joining his growing list of admirers.

Journalist Andrés Onrubia Ramos called him a "real beast" while tipping the player to "explode".

"Elye Wahi (2003). If he manages to polish the definition, we are facing a striker who is going to exceed ten goals per season," said Ramos on X.

"A real beast in space that, in addition, associatively also leaves interesting things. It should definitely explode."

Meanwhile, other figures have branded Wahi have called him a "fast" and "powerful" striker.