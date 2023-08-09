Tottenham Hotspur head coach Ange Postecoglou has "validated the profile" of Gent striker Gift Orban with Spurs now "in contact" to sign him.

Who else will Spurs sign?

Spurs have completed a plethora of transfer deals for Postecoglou as chairman Daniel Levy attempts to back his new head coach.

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, youngster Ashley Phillips, defender Micky van de Ven, playmaker James Maddison, winger Manor Solomon and striker Alejo Veliz have all now officially joined the north London club, but there may well be more soon.

Postecoglou, speaking to the press last night after Tottenham's entertaining friendly against Barcelona in Catalonia, claimed there may well be another defensive addition if the club can sort more outgoings.

"We've to see what happens with outgoings," explained the Spurs boss.

"But the potential is there to bring in one more centre back after van de Ven"

The north Londoners may also sign a new midfielder, as Spurs regular Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is still attracting serious interest from La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.

Amid all of the noise surrounding Harry Kane's future, as Bayern prepare to mount yet another attempt to prise him away from Spurs, the club have been looking at possible forward options as well.

Orban, who finished the 22/23 season in electric form, is one attacker who's been linked with a move to Tottenham and journalist Sacha Tavolieri has an interesting update.

The reporter believes Spurs are now in contact over a deal for the Nigeria international, with Postecoglou giving the green-light after he "validated the profile" of Orban.

Tottenham have held verbal discussions with Gent for the player, where they have apparently disclosed their intent to go as high as €30 million (£26m), including bonuses.

"Tottenham in contact with KAA Gent for Gift Orban!," wrote Tavolieri on X.

"Spurs could go as high as €30M (including bonuses) according to the latest oral discussions undertaken with their Belgian counterparts.

The profile of the Nigerian striker has been validated by Ange Postecoglou. The green light to send the written offer is obviously linked to the Harry Kane affair. The English are anticipating the market by paying €30m in 2023 than have to offer the double once Orban has exploded in an intermediate league... Wait&See."

How good is Gift Orban?

The wonderkid is a player of real quality, as displayed by his numbers for Gent last term, with Orban scoring 20 goals in 22 appearances across all competitions.

Orban has also been praised by members of the press as one of Nigeria's latest dazzling talents, as journalist Ryan Taylor points out.

Gift Orban, Victor Boniface & Tolu Arokodare. Remember these names," wrote Taylor.

"Making waves in Belgium & on European stage. Throw in Victor Osimhen & Terem Moffi - future looks very bright for Nigeria. Quickly approaching a golden generation for the Super Eagles."

Meanwhile, Sport 1 reporter Patrick Berger has branded Gent's star as one of Nigeria's "very interesting" crop of new players to have emerged in the last 12 months. Orban could be a promising capture for Spurs, especially given his sky high ceiling, for just £26m.