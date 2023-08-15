Reliable Tottenham Hotspur journalist Dan Kilpatrick has shared how Spurs are planning for life without Harry Kane as they prepare a move for Gent striker Gift Orban.

Who will Spurs replace Kane with?

Last week, one of the biggest transfers of this summer window started take shape, when David Ornstein broke the news that Bayern Munich had finally reached an agreement to steal Kane away from Tottenham.

It was then up to the player, but after some waiting, the 30-year-old decided to join Bayern just two days before the opening game of Spurs' season away to Brentford.

Kane has since made his Bayern debut and Ange Postecoglou must now plan for life without him - which comes as a huge task for the Australian who has been linked with a host of possible replacements.

Postecoglou, though, knew the striker was going to leave this summer after speaking to Kane personally.

"I had a conversation with Harry the first day he arrived and he was up front and honest, and I was the same," the 57-year-old said before their 2-2 draw on Sunday.

“You get an indication there that he kind of made up his mind: that if the clubs agreed he would go, particularly if it was before the first game. That was my preference as well.

“There's nothing along the way that's sort of made me feel there's anything other than this outcome. None of these things happen in isolation, everyone is pretty clued into what's going on, so from my perspective I hadn't received anything from Harry, the club or anyone else to suggest to me anything had changed about his stance."

Montpellier striker Elye Wahi, Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku and Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic have all been mentioned as Kane's possible successors in the last few days, alongside Orban.

The latter man, who has been in sublime form for his club this year, is firmly on Tottenham's radar with reporter Kilpatrick sharing their transfer plan for him.

Writing for The Standard, the journalist claims Spurs are expected to make a formal move for Orban in the final weeks of this window, with their headline saying a bid is "readied".

The north Londoners really rate Orban, who they believe has "enormous potential", but must first prioritise player sales before making their move. Gent value their star forward at around £25 million and Tottenham are conscious they may face stiff competition for his signature.

How good is Gift Orban?

The Nigeria international bagged a brilliant 20 goals in 22 appearances across all competitions last term, and he has continued that fine form this season with five goals in four matches overall.

Orban has marked himself out as one of Europe's most exciting, young and in-form strikers - with members of the media like Sport 1's Patrick Berger calling him one of Nigeria's "very interesting" group of breakthrough stars.

Journalist Ryan Taylor, taking to X, also praised Orban as a name to remember.

"Gift Orban, Victor Boniface & Tolu Arokodare. Remember these names," wrote Taylor.

"Making waves in Belgium & on European stage. Throw in Victor Osimhen & Terem Moffi - future looks very bright for Nigeria. Quickly approaching a golden generation for the Super Eagles."