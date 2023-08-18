Tottenham Hotspur's links to Gent striker Gift Orban show no sign of going away, with journalist Pete O'Rourke sharing an interesting update on their pursuit.

Who will Spurs replace Kane with?

Former Spurs star Harry Kane completed his headline-grabbing transfer to Bayern Munich last week, a move which leaves manager Ange Postecoglou bereft of world-class centre-forward options.

The 30-year-old had made up his mind quite some time ago, according to Spurs' head coach, eventually prompting the club to agree a possible £103 million deal to let him leave this summer.

“I had a conversation with Harry the first day he arrived and he was up front and honest, and I was the same,” Postecoglou said ahead of their opener against Brentford last Sunday.

“You get an indication there that he kind of made up his mind: that if the clubs agreed he would go, particularly if it was before the first game. That was my preference as well.

“There's nothing along the way that's sort of made me feel there's anything other than this outcome. None of these things happen in isolation, everyone is pretty clued into to what's going on, so from my perspective I hadn't received anything from Harry, the club or anyone else to suggest to me anything had changed about his stance."

Tottenham have been linked with a host of potential successors for Kane, a list which includes Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun, Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku, Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic and Montpellier forward Elye Wahi.

While Spurs may need to balance the books and offload certain players first, as previously explained by Posteocoglou, it appears the club have a pretty clear idea of who they want for the striker role.

Orban, who has been repeatedly linked with a move to north London this summer, is one more attacker seriously catching the eye at Tottenham.

According to O'Rourke, writing a column for Football Insider, Spurs officials have been blown away by the Nigeria international's "huge potential" and the club believe he could be "key" to replacing Kane's goals.

Several other top strikers are also on the list, as per the journalist, but it appears Orban is attracting the most attention within Hotspur Way.

How good is Gift Orban?

Scoring 20 goals in 22 appearances across all competitions last season, Orban has continued that fine form with five goals in four so far this campaign (Transfermarkt).

The young striker is very clearly a one to watch and members of the African press, like DW Sports' Lolade Adewuyi, claim he's "most exciting" and "hugely popular" at Gent.

"Arrived in Ghent to watch two of the most exciting young Nigerian talents play tonight - Gift Orban for KAA Gent and Victor Boniface of Royale Union Saint Gilloise," wrote Adewuyi on X.

"The Belgian league is a breeding ground for Nigerian players and these boys are hugely popular here."

Meanwhile, other members of the media like Ryan Taylor have claimed Orban is a member of Nigeria's new "golden generation".

"Gift Orban, Victor Boniface & Tolu Arokodare. Remember these names," wrote Taylor.

"Making waves in Belgium & on European stage. Throw in Victor Osimhen & Terem Moffi - future looks very bright for Nigeria. Quickly approaching a golden generation for the Super Eagles."