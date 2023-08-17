Tottenham Hotspur's move for Gent striker Gift Orban continues to take shape as journalist Sean Walsh shares an update on their pursuit.

Who will Spurs replace Kane with?

The biggest story to come out of north London this summer - by some distance - is the departure of club legend and star striker Harry Kane.

Kane, who signed for Bayern Munich last week after Spurs agreed a possible £103 million transfer fee (if certain add-ons are met), will be a devastating miss for new manager Ange Postecoglou.

The England superstar became Tottenham's all-time record goalscorer last season, surpassing the legendary Jimmy Greaves, and Newcastle icon Alan Shearer will be relieved the striker won't smash his Premier League record as well.

Postecoglou has had time to brace for Kane's departure, though, as the Australian admitted it was a long time coming following some behind-the-scenes onversations.

“I had a conversation with Harry the first day he arrived and he was up front and honest, and I was the same,” said Postecoglou last week.

“You get an indication there that he kind of made up his mind: that if the clubs agreed he would go, particularly if it was before the first game. That was my preference as well.

“There's nothing along the way that's sort of made me feel there's anything other than this outcome."

Following Kane's move to Germany, attention now turns to the transfer market and how Spurs will seek to replace their former talisman.

Orban, who has been in quite scintillating form for Gent over the last 12 months, is one forward seriously attracting Tottenham's interest alongside other reported targets in Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun, Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic, Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku and Montpellier's Elye Wahi.

The Lilywhites have been repeatedly linked with a move for Orban in particular, and reports have suggested he could cost in the region of £25-£30 million.

90min reporter Walsh, sharing an update on X, says that talks have indeed been held by Tottenham over the potential signing of Orban this summer.

The north Londoners are moving for Nigeria's latest hot-shot striker, but he isn't the only name on their radar, as other targets are also "in play" at Spurs.

"Tottenham continuing to assess striker options on the market," wrote Walsh.

"Talks held with Gent's Gift Orban but other targets are also in play."

The in-form attacker bagged a brilliant 20 goals in 22 appearances across all competitions last season, and has continued in that vain with five goals in four this term.

What's been said about Gift Orban?

Orban has been lavished with praise by members of the African press, like DW Sports reporter Lolade Adewuyi, who claims the 21-year-old is "hugely popular" in Belgium.

"Arrived in Ghent to watch two of the most exciting young Nigerian talents play tonight - Gift Orban for KAA Gent and Victor Boniface of Royale Union Saint Gilloise," wrote Adewuyi on X.

"The Belgian league is a breeding ground for Nigerian players and these boys are hugely popular here."

Meanwhile, another reporter in Ryan Taylor has called Orban one of Nigeria's new crop of Golden Generation players.