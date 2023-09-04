The future of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has taken another twist after reports that the Argentine looked set to stay at Spurs.

Who is leaving Tottenham this season?

New manager Ange Postecoglou has enjoyed an absolutely rip-roaring start to his tenure as head coach, sealing impressive wins against the likes of Man United, Bournemouth and, most recently, Burnley.

Tottenham currently sit second in the Premier League table heading into internationals, coming after they thrashed Burnley 5-2 at Turf Moor, courtesy of a Son Heung-min hat-trick, James Maddison's brilliant finish and a phenomenal side-footed curler from defender Cristian Romero.

It appears Postecoglou is successfully moulding this Spurs side in his own image and supporters have caught a real glimpse of his new-look, fluid and attack-minded style of football.

Certain squad members didn't fit into that, though, perhaps barring former star striker Harry Kane who sealed a multi-million pound move to Bayern Munich in the summer window.

The north Londoners opted to either loan or sell Sergio Reguilon, Joe Rodon, Djed Spence, Harry Winks, Alfie Devine, Troy Parrott and Dane Scarlett - who all sealed moves away during the transfer window.

Reports in the last few days have also suggested that both defender Davinson Sanchez and midfielder Tanguy Ndombele could still leave after the September 1 deadline, as Turkey's transfer window remains open until September 15, with Super Lig sides holding an interest.

Lo Celso is one player who was actually backed to stay at Spurs with Postecoglou being an apparent fan of his, but a claim from the English press shares there has been a twist to the tale.

The Argentine, who started his first Spurs match of the season in a Carabao Cup second round tie at Fulham last week, could now leave in January after the signing of Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest.

That is according to CaughtOffside, who wrote:

"It remains the expectation that Lo Celso will struggle for regular playing time, especially after the signing of Brenan Johnson from Nottingham Forest.

"Lo Celso will surely leave in January, even if a potential return to Betis during the winter window is almost impossible now: the Spanish club decided to complete a deal with Barca for Abde when they finally understood that Tottenham were not open to a loan with only buy option."

It's added that the midfielder "would be keen" on a move back to La Liga "if possible" as other Spanish sides bar Real Betis are interested in signing him.

What's been said about Giovani Lo Celso?

Despite his lack of Spurs opportunities over the past two campaigns, having gone out on loan to Villarreal for the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 seasons, Lo Celso has been praised by former teammate Geronimo Rulli as a "top player in the world".

"He gives us a plus as a team," said Rulli to Super Deporte during Lo Celso's 2022 loan spell at Villarreal.

"He helps us improve and I don’t discover anything by saying that he is a top player in the world. I know him well as a player and a person, so I hope he does very well."