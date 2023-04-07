Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy remains a 'fan' of former Chelsea boss Graham Potter after he tried to replace Nuno Espirito Santo with him.

Could Graham Potter join Spurs?

The 47-year-old is a coach who has long been on Spurs' radar, at least according to reports, with past claims even suggesting that he rejected an opportunity to succeed Jose Mourinho.

Potter has been praised for his past work at Brighton before joining Chelsea, especially due to what he achieved at the club on a shoe-string budget when compared to Premier League powerhouses. Indeed, the Englishman's last full season on the south coast saw Brighton finish in the top half whilst boasting the joint-fourth fewest defeats in the top flight.

Reporter Alex Crook has even recently hinted that Spurs may go back in for Potter this summer, claiming he could 'maybe' enter their thinking.

Now, the same journalist has expanded on that suggestion - saying Levy is still personally a big advocate of his work despite having been dismissed at Stamford Bridge.

Crook also explains that Levy 'tried to prise him away' from Brighton in 2021, this time to succeed Nuno, but ultimately failed in his pursuit. The reporter said via his talkSPORT column:

"Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy tried to prise Potter away from the Seagulls when he fired Nuno Espirito Santo and remains a fan of his work."

What are Potter's credentials?

Beyond what we previously mentioned, there could be more reasons to move for Potter and perhaps the biggest one is his status as a free agent. With no club standing in the way of Spurs this time, Levy has a free run at trying to appoint Potter and he could well be attracted to the idea of redeeming himself in north London.

Fellow top-flight managers have also endorsed the former Swansea boss with West Ham head coach David Moyes calling him an 'exceptional' tactician. Interestingly, Potter also shares the same agency as current Spurs defender Clement Lenglet.

Sky journalist Melissa Reddy's praise for Potter at Brighton perhaps sums up why Levy is a personal admirer, with the reporter explaining:

"Brighton are getting the results a lot of their past performances have merited, born out of consistency in their ideals and intentions under Graham Potter. Always happy to see smart processes, patience, good recruitment, spirited players and a superb manager rewarded."

Despite ultimately failing at Chelsea, we believe there is still a brilliant coach there, and he is readily available.