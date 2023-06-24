Tottenham Hotspur are "moving quickly" to tie up the signing of Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and are "wary" of late hijacks, according to 90min journalist Sean Walsh.

Who will join Spurs this summer?

Spurs are targeting new signings for various areas of Ange Postecoglou's squad as the incoming new manager prepares to officially start work on July 1.

Despite not commencing his role until the start of next month, Postecoglou is rumoured to have already held transfer strategy meetings with chairman Daniel Levy behind-the-scenes.

During these internal discussions, the former Celtic manager and Levy apparently shortlisted a few players, including the likes of Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Meanwhile, other reports have suggested that Postecoglou has green-lit the signing of a star centre-back, with Spurs also looking for new additions both in midfield and further forward.

A new goalkeeper to replace the potentially departing Hugo Lloris is firmly on the cards as well, and reliable media sources have confirmed that Vicario could be on his way to north London.

Renowned transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano even gave his famous "here we go" to the transfer and Vicario will apparently put pen to paper on a deal until 2028.

However, coming after that news, reporter Walsh has claimed that it isn't exactly a foregone conclusion just yet and Spurs are "wary" of late hijacks from the likes of Inter Milan or AC - who are looking for new shot-stoppers.

As a result, the Lilywhites are "moving quickly" to complete his signing and want this deal done "asap".

Who is Guglielmo Vicario?

The 26-year-old was one of Empoli's star players last season, with only Fabiano Parisi averaging a higher Serie A match rating per 90 than the goalkeeper (WhoScored).

Gianluigi Buffon has also heaped praise on Vicario, calling him "out of the ordinary" for his showings over the 2022/2023 campaign.

" Vicario is doing things out of the ordinary," said Buffon

"Provedel is having a season of incredible linearity with a very high performance.

Then there is also Meret with a exceptional season in Naples together with the team and now Carnesecchi is also back and he must be taken into consideration because he has champion shots. The reservoir of Italian goalkeepers is important."