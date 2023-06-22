Tottenham Hotspur have entered talks to sign Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and could hijack Inter Milan, according to journalist Michele Criscitiello.

The north Londoners, buoyed by the arrival of new manager Ange Postecoglou, are seeking to strengthen their ranks in many different areas before next season.

One of the major positions Spurs could reinforce is the goalkeeping position, especially after long-serving number one Hugo Lloris recently declared that he is seeking a new challenge.

The Frenchman, who has been at Tottenham for over a decade since signing from Lyon in 2012, told Nice-Matin that an exit is very much on the cards - a year before the expiry of his current contract.

“We have reached an important moment, whether it be for the club or me,” said Lloris.

“It’s the end of an era. I have a desire for something else. I will carefully study what is possible. However, I haven’t forgotten that I have a year left on my contract at Tottenham, and in football, it’s always hard to predict what will happen."

As a result, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has reportedly been targeting Brentford's David Raya, though despite agreeing personal terms, it is believed there is an impasse on his £40 million asking price.

Alternatives who have been in the frame include Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, but according to reports in the lasr 24 hours, Tottenham have set their sights on a new target for in-between the sticks.

Indeed, Empoli's Vicario is now of serious interest, with Italian reporter Criscitiello telling SICafè on Sport Italia that Spurs are in talks for the 26-year-old.

They could also hijack Inter Milan, who apparently had the 6 foot 4 Vicario "in their grip" but are "wasting time" - meaning Tottenham are swooping in.

"The Nerazzurri had Vicario in their grip," said Criscitiello.

"But now they are wasting time and as a result the goalkeeper has fallen heavily in these hours, with important money, at Corsi's house. Tottenham. Empoli are negotiating with the English, I don't know the figures."

Who is Guglielmo Vicario?

The Italian starred for Empoli last season under Paolo Zanetti, even standing out as their second-best performing player by average match rating according to WhoScored.

Off the back of his national team call-up last year, BBC journalist Moseph Ekine was also effusive in his praise for the shot-stopper, calling him one of Serie A's "very good" keepers who has been "superb" for Empoli.

If Spurs can get a deal done, they may well have an excellent Raya alternative.