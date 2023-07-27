Journalist Pete O'Rourke has shared when Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane could quit Spurs with talks over his sale "set to accelerate".

Will Harry Kane leave Tottenham?

The 29-year-old is currently attracting real interest from a host of top clubs both in Europe and domestically, with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, Ligue 1 champions Paris-Saint Germain and league rivals Man United linked.

Kane's contract is slowly winding down as he enters the final 12 months of his Spurs deal, and with no sign of an extension despite a mammoth reported contract offer, chairman Daniel Levy may well have to contemplate selling this window.

This isn't the first time he's been linked with a move away from north London, as treble-winners Man City attempted to sign him all the way back in 2021, even making bids in excess of £100 million.

Ange Posteocoglou, speaking on the rumours of Kane potentially leaving, admitted that the saga is an unwelcome distraction during his pre-season preparations.

"Fair to say I am not relaxed about it," said Postecoglou to the media recently.

“It’s not something you go: ‘Ah, well, you know if it does or doesn’t happen!’ I mean it’s a very important part of this football club, not just the team, but the football club.

“So, you’ve got to deal with it, and I think, for everyone concerned, we don’t want to be doing it for too long. I don’t think that is good for anyone. I don’t think it is good for Harry, I don’t think it is good for the club."

Bayern in particular are thought to be hot on Kane's trail with Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol recently saying on a live broadcast that they're growing increasingly confident.

Now, O'Rourke has shared his own update in a piece for Football Insider. The journalist writes that Kane could be out the door pretty soon, giving a timeline of exactly when he could depart.

O'Rourke suggests that the forward may quit Tottenham before the start of next season, specifically August 13 when Spurs take on Brentford in their Premier League opener.

He adds that negotiations over the sale of Kane are "set to accelerate" with Levy now willing to cash in on their talismanic star.

How good is Harry Kane?

Having scored 30 league goals in 38 starts last season, Kane's importance to this Spurs side is unparalleled.

The Three Lions superstar became England's all-time top goalscorer recently, beating Wayne Rooney's previous record, while Kane is also Tottenham's best ever goalscorer after overtaking the legendary Jimmy Greaves.

"We are talking about a world class striker,” said former Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte last season.

“He deserves the best because he's a great worker, hard worker... this is not normal because usually the players that have talent many times don't like to work hard because they have talent.

"“In my career I didn't have great talent [so] for this reason I worked hard. What I liked about him from the first time was his ability. He was a big example for his team-mates.

“When you see him work in this way, and for sure you have the desire to continue to work, to work very hard."