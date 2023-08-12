Tottenham Hotspur legend Hugo Lloris could soon be departing the club after Harry Kane with journalist Fabrice Hawkins sharing a transfer update.

Who is leaving Spurs this summer?

The most high-profile and devastating departure by some way is Kane's transfer to Bayern Munich, and the star striker will be near-impossible to replace.

Kane parted company with Spurs after 12 years with the north Londoners, making his debut all the way back in the summer of 2011 against Hearts, leaving supporters with a bitter taste in their mouthes.

The 30-year-old had entered the final year of his Tottenham contract and could've left for free next summer, prompting Spurs to make the big decision of selling to Bayern for around €100 million (£86m) plus an extra €20 million (£17.2m) in possible add-ons

Midfielder Harry Winks also left Spurs for Leicester City earlier in the window, joining winger Lucas Moura out the door after the Brazilian's contract expired in June.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is also rumoured to be closing in on a move to Ateltico, while Lloris has candidly admitted that this summer could be the end of an era for him at Tottenham.

“We have reached an important moment, whether it be for the club or me,” said Lloris to Nice-Matin.

“It’s the end of an era. I have a desire for something else. I will carefully study what is possible. However, I haven’t forgotten that I have a year left on my contract at Tottenham, and in football, it’s always hard to predict what will happen."

The goalkeeper has been at Tottenham since signing from Lyon in 2012, but after 11 years, the time could be now for him to try a new challenge.

Lloris had been attracting interest from Saudi Arabian sides like Al-Hilal, but according to reporter Hawkins, Serie A side Lazio have now entered the bidding.

According to the journalist, writing on X, Maurizio Sarri's side are in talks with Lloris over a proposed transfer to Italy.

"Lazio is positioning itself on Hugo Lloris, the interest is mutual," said Hawkins on Friday.

"HL who should be released from Tottenham for “service rendered” negotiates with the Italian club.

"He was also offered to Real following Courtois' injury / other goalkeepers are higher on the shortlist."

How good is Hugo Lloris?

Lloris has made 447 competitive appearances for Spurs in all competitions over the last decade (Transfermarkt), proving an ever-faithful servant to the club.

The World-Cup winning star, though, suffered a decline in form over 2022/2023 - attracting criticism for his poor form and ultimately giving Spurs a decision to make this summer.

Lloris is now France's all-time most capped player, beating Les Bleus icon Lilian Thuram's record, with their manager Didier Deschamps calling him an "exemplary" figurehead.

“Records are made to be broken," said Deschamps after Lloris equalled Thuram's record late last year.

"It’s the longevity of two exemplary players, two great professionals who have both kept themselves at a very,very high level. These records mean something. Some are more anecdotal than others, but this one speaks for itself.”

Indeed, Lloris' experience on the biggest stages in football could be invaluable to any interested side.