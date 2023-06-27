Tottenham Hotspur are "shortly" set to make a bid for Leicester City star James Maddison, according to journalist Scott Wilson of The Northern Echo.

Who will Spurs sign this summer?

Ange Postecoglou's pending arrival at Spurs, with the Australian officially starting work on July 1, has also marked the dawn of a new era and the return of attacking football.

This comes after Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte arguably encouraged a more pragmatic approach before him, so Postecoglou could be a popular choice among some supporters.

Chairman Daniel Levy, who has since brought in the £17.2 million Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario as Postecoglou's first singing, is also chasing centre-back options and an attacking midfield player.

Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba, Juventus defender Gleison Bremer and Man United's Harry Maguire are just some of the options to plug Tottenham's leaky defence.

Meanwhile, media sources in the last few weeks have detailed that Spurs are in a race with Newcastle to sign Maddison from Leicester.

The Foxes playmaker dazzled under both Brendan Rodgers and Dean Smith last season, becoming their shining light during an otherwise dismal relegation campaign at the King Power.

Maddison has been linked with a move to Spurs since last year, with reports at the time claiming he is more than open to joining the Lilywhites.

This may be amplified following Leicester's drop to the Championship, and according to Wilson of The Echo, Tottenham are "set to make their move" for the 26-year-old "shortly".

It is believed this will "complicate" matters for league rivals Newcastle as Maddison is already out of their price range this summer, unless they manage to offload certain squad members.

What's been said about James Maddison?

The Englishman registered an exceptional 19 goal contributions (10 goals, nine assists) in the league alone over 2022/2023, all while attempting more shots at goal and key passes per 90 than any other Leicester player (WhoScored).

Danny Murphy, speaking to talkSPORT last year, also claimed that Maddison is far above is current level - hailing the "super talent" who is naturally a "Champions League player".

“He’s a super talent, the only question mark over James Maddison is his application and sometimes his attitude, but his talent is up there.

"He should have played more times for England, he should be more in the reckoning.

“Is he good enough? Yes. He’s a Champions League player. He has all of the qualities needed to play Champions League and international football.”