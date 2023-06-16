Tottenham Hotspur have "begun discussions" with Leicester City to sign star midfielder James Maddison, according to reports.

Who could Tottenham sign this summer?

The two-month long search for Antonio Conte's replacement is now a distant memory, with Spurs confirming the arrival of Ange Postecoglou from Celtic last week.

While he doesn't officially begin work till July 1, reports suggest that the Australian and chairman Daniel Levy have already met to discuss transfer strategy.

Of the players reportedly attracting their interest, Chelsea's Conor Gallagher has emerged as a target in recent days, with Spurs also chasing a goalkeeper to replace the departing Hugo Lloris.

Postecoglou has also apparently given the green-light for his side to sign a star centre-back this summer, leading to links with the likes of Wolves star Max Kilman among others.

Maddison, though, is a name who has been repeatedly mentioned by sections of the press. Spurs are believed to be among the main contenders for his signature, alongside Newcastle, with some reports saying both sides have already held talks with his entourage.

The Premier League duo could do battle for Leicester's prized asset, with a report by TEAMtalk sharing one possible boost for Spurs as both sides open talks.

According to their information, Newcastle actually "risk losing" Maddison to Tottenham, who could join them instead after Eddie Howe's side "baulked" at Leicester's £60 million asking price.

This could apparently "open the door" for Spurs to "sign him first", with the report also claiming that both teams have "begun discussions" with the Foxes.

Other attacking targets for Postecoglou, as per this update, come in the form of Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi.

Who is James Maddison?

The 26-year-old was, by some way, Leicester's best-performing player per 90 according to WhoScored.

Maddison, who made more attempts at goal and completed more key passes than any other player in Leicester's squad, also racked up a very impressive 19 goal contributions (10 goals, nine assists).

Called "magnificent" for his brilliant form at the King Power over these last few years, former Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers was effusive in his praise for Maddison last season.

“He is a very important player for us but it is about the team," said Rodgers.

"James gives another dimension to the team.

“Top players make others better and if you look at any team — Casemiro when he comes in for Manchester United — it’s no coincidence when he plays they look a much different team. Why? Because he’s a top player."