Journalist Pete O'Rourke has made a "huge" claim involving Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino and star summer signing James Maddison after the summer window.

Who did Tottenham sign this summer?

Maddison has emerged as one of the arguable signings of the transfer window so far, having joined goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, young centre-back Ashley Phillips, defender Micky van de Ven, winger Manor Solomon, striker Alejo Veliz and Brennan Johnson in signing for the club.

Ange Postecoglou's side have made a rip-roaring start to the new Premier League campaign, having secured impressive wins against the likes of Man United, Bournemouth and Burnley.

Spurs entered the international break in style; smashing the latter side 5-2 courtesy of a Son Heung-min hat-trick, a screamer from Cristian Romero and Maddison's sumptuous curler from the edge of the area.

Maddison has earned lots of praise for his start to life in north London, with Son heaping praise on the England international already and calling him a "joy" to play with.

"When we are talking about Madders we could stay here all day,” Son said (via The Guardian).

“He’s a really good player. For a couple of years we needed this kind of player to create chances and make passes, which is very important. Playing with him is a joy. Hopefully he can score and assist many goals."

“I’m very happy for him that he scored his first goal for the club,” Son added after their 2-0 win over Bournemouth.

“I hope there is many more to come for him. He totally deserves it. He always plays thinking of the team and not for the individual."

It's indeed been a dream opening few games for Maddison, with reporter O'Rourke now making a very interesting summer claim on Spurs' attempts to sign him.

It is believed that arch league rivals Chelsea actually played a role in helping Spurs to sign Maddison, as Pochettini's side "cleared the path" by withdrawing from the race.

He apparently did not fit their profile of summer targets, according to O'Rourke for Football Insider, despite the quoted reveal that Pochettino is a "huge" fan of Maddison.

This allowed Tottenham to complete a deal for the 26-year-old, as their only competitors were Newcastle United. Spurs seemingly swept the Magpies aside, eventually sealing an agreement for Maddison in a big boost for Pochettino.

How good is James Maddison?

Registering a brilliant 19 goal contributions (10 goals, nine assists) in the league alone over 2022/2023, Maddison starred as Leicester City's star player.

According to WhoScored, the midfield ace also attempted more shots at goal and key passes per 90 than any other Leicester player in the top flight; highlighting exactly what he is bringing to Spurs.

Maddison has been praised as a "super talent" by former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy to talkSPORT as well.

“He’s a super talent," said Murphy.

"The only question mark over James Maddison is his application and sometimes his attitude, but his talent is up there.

"He should have played more times for England, he should be more in the reckoning.

“Is he good enough? Yes. He’s a Champions League player. He has all of the qualities needed to play Champions League and international football.”