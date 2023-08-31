Sky Sports News have shared an update on Tottenham Hotspur and their interest in signing PSV Eindhoven forward Johan Bakayoko.

Who will Spurs replace Kane with?

The departure of star striker Harry Kane to Bayern Munich was seen as a major blow to Spurs and new manager Ange Postecoglou, who must contend without the presence of a star 25-plus-goal-per-season forward.

Kane's absence leaves a gaping hole in quality, but Spurs have done very, very well to cope so far; remaining unbeaten in the Premier League over their trio of opening games.

An opening day 2-2 draw away to Brentford showcased Tottenham's attacking promise in their first game since Kane's exit, while subsequent 2-0 wins over Man United and Bournemouth highlighted a fluid transformation under Postecoglou.

Spurs' head coach had time to prepare for life without Kane, as he admitted before their match against Brentford, with the 30-year-old seemingly making his mind up on leaving.

“I had a conversation with Harry the first day he arrived and he was up front and honest, and I was the same,” Postecoglou said.

“You get an indication there that he kind of made up his mind: that if the clubs agreed he would go, particularly if it was before the first game. That was my preference as well.

“There's nothing along the way that's sort of made me feel there's anything other than this outcome."

Now, the post-Kane era has well and truly begun, and Tottenham have a number of targets they've been considering ahead of tomorrow's deadline day rush.

While Spurs have missed out on Barcelona ace Ansu Fati, who is set to join league rivals Brighton after major overnight news, they're still believed to be chasing Nottingham Forest star Brennan Johnson.

Bakayoko, who starred for PSV over the 2022/2023 Eredivisie campaign, is also a player attracting real interest from Tottenham as Sky share an update on the situation.

Speaking on a live TV broadcast, Sky claim that Spurs are "very much" contending to sign the Belgium international alongside Johnson.

Sky said (via Football Daily): "They also remain very much in the race for Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson and PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko."

As previously reported, the aforementioned players are seen as candidates to replace Kane, despite not being out-and-out strikers in the Englishman's ilk.

How good is Johan Bakayoko?

Over his 23 Dutch top flight cameos last term, Bakayoko racked up five goals and five assists; all while ranking among their very best for shots at goal and successful take-ons per 90 in the final third (WhoScored).

The 20-year-old's form has been rewarded with recent call-ups to the Belgium national team, where he has already bagged his first international goal for the Red Devils.

Bakayoko was also endorsed by former Man United star Ruud van Nistelrooy, who called the attacker a "dominant" force.

“He is so dominant, sometimes you forget that he is eighteen," said van Nistelrooy two years ago.

“He’s a boy who, if he continues to invest in what he’s doing now, hopefully at the end of the season can make a nice step towards first. He’s worked hard on multiple facets of his game, and that’s showing through now. Maintaining this level in the longer term is his goal.”