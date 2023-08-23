Tottenham Hotspur could make a late window move for Lille star Jonathan David as reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano shares a Spurs transfer update.

Who will Spurs replace Kane with?

The departure of star striker Harry Kane has come as one of this summer's most headline-grabbing transfers for a number of reasons, but it's also a sore one to take for Spurs supporters.

Kane surpassed the legendary Jimmy Greaves to become the club's all-time top goalscorer last season, while the 30-year-old is also England's best ever goal-getter after smashing Wayne Rooney's record earlier this year.

Bayern Munich, after months of rumours and behind-scenes negotiations, sealed the signing of Tottenham's prodigal son in a deal which could be worth up to £103 million (if certain add-ons are met).

New manager Ange Postecoglou must now cope without a player who was Spurs' all-out superstar for years, but it's a blow which the Tottenham boss saw coming for quite a while.

“I had a conversation with Harry the first day he arrived and he was up front and honest, and I was the same,” Postecoglou said ahead of their opener against Brentford.

“You get an indication there that he kind of made up his mind: that if the clubs agreed he would go, particularly if it was before the first game. That was my preference as well.

“There's nothing along the way that's sort of made me feel there's anything other than this outcome."

It is now Spurs chairman Daniel Levy's task to find a suitable replacement for Kane, leading to their serious interest in exciting young Nigeria international striker Gift Orban.

The Gent star has been repeatedly linked with a move to north London and could cost below £30 million, according to reports, making him an enticing option for Tottenham.

However, if they end up signing a new centre-forward before September 1, with deadline day in just nine days, renowned transfer journalist Romano claims Orban isn't the only player Spurs could move for.

Speaking on The Debrief podcast this week, as also transcribed by The Boot Room, Romano has teased a possible late window move for Lille star David.

The Canadian has been in scintillating form in Ligue 1 for a number of years now, but it is believed he could be a "very expensive" option.

“There could be some opportunity at the last minute for Tottenham," said Romano.

"The player they have been tracking for a long time is Jonathan David, it is very expensive, around €60m (£55m), and it won’t be easy to replace a player like Jonathan David. Let’s see, I think this could be a domino, but it has not started yet for Tottenham,”

How good is Jonathan David?

David scored 26 goals in all competitions last season, once again proving his quality in the final third and raising his stock even higher.

24 of those came in the French top flight alone, where he added a further four assists, and the 23-year-old has also once admitted that he aims to make a move to England one day.

“I want to become one of the best strikers in the world," said David in 2020.

"That’s my goal. The Premier League is the best in the world and most competitive so obviously that is somewhere I would love to play in the future.”