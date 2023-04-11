Tottenham Hotspur and chairman Daniel Levy are "willing" to pay James Maddison's asking price of £50 million, according to reports.

What's the latest news on Maddison?

The Foxes playmaker has been heavily linked with a move to Spurs in recent weeks with reports suggesting that he is Levy's personal transfer target and will sign him no matter who becomes their next manager.

Maddison, who has again starred for relegation-threatened Leicester at the King Power, is also attracting interest from Newcastle United and Liverpool - and is seemingly set to be one of the league's most in-demand players this summer.

Spurs have been reportedly keen on signing a central defender or two, and now that they've appointed Scott Munn as Chief Football Officer to oversee on-pitch operations, they could well be more organised in terms of the upcoming transfer window.

This comes amid Levy's search for a new permanent manager after parting ways with Antonio Conte around three weeks ago. Indeed, Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique, Julian Nagelsmann, Zinedine Zidane and Brendan Rodgers are just a few names to have been linked with the role.

While there have been few developments on Tottenham's potential next boss, the same cannot be said for Maddison, with reporter Pete O'Rourke sharing an update on the player in his transfer column.

According to the journalist, writing for Football Insider, Leicester are 'ready to accept' a potential £50m bid from Spurs for the 26-year-old. Indeed, it is believed that the north Londoners and Levy are now 'willing to meet' that price tag for Maddison after they leapfrogged both Liverpool and Newcastle in the race.

Why should Spurs sign Maddison?

The midfielder would undoubtedly strengthen Tottenham's creative options through the middle given they have arguably been without a star playmaker since Christian Eriksen's departure.

According to WhoScored, Maddison stands out as Leicester's most key man - standing as their best-performing player overall by average match rating this season.

Called 'elite' by members of the media, he is currently their second top goalscorer in the Premier League - all while attempting their highest rare of both attempts at goal and key passes per 90 in the final third (WhoScored).

Homegrown and barely hitting the prime of his career yet, Maddison ticks many boxes for Spurs as a quality player and a shrewd investment for the long term.

£50m may well be a fair price to pay for someone with the potential to make a major difference at Spurs.