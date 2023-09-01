Tottenham Hotspur's late deadline day attempts to sign Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly have taken another transfer twist.

Who will Spurs sign on deadline day?

Spurs and new manager Ange Postecoglou are reliably believed to have finally agreed a deal to sign winger Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest.

The Wales international, who has been chased by Postecoglou and chairman Daniel Levy for much of the summer transfer window, looks set to join the likes of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, young centre-back Ashley Phillips, defender Micky van de Ven, playmaker James Maddison, winger Manor Solomon and striker Alejo Veliz in signing for Tottenham.

Fabrizio Romano has even given his famous "here we go" as the north Londoners target travels to the English capital for a medical; coming as brilliant news so late in the day.

However, amid d-day links to both Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher and Bournemouth's Kelly, there is reason to believe Spurs may not be entirely done with Johnson's pending arrival.

Indeed, according to an update in the last hour from The Times and journalist Gary Jacob, Kelly continues to attract serious late interest from Spurs.

Reports today have suggested that Tottenham had a bid rejected for the defender earlier today, but despite that knock-back, Postecoglou could potentially add another defender to his ranks before the 11pm cut off.

Kelly, who started 23 league games for Bournemouth last season as they comfortably avoided relegation in the end, is currently subject to an incoming new and improved offer from Spurs.

Jacob writes, as relayed on their live blog [14:05], that the Lilywhites are "set to increase" their bid for the 24-year-old, coming after they agreed a £45m deal to sign Johnson from Forest.

Little else is said on the nature of this proposal or figures behind it, but there is reason to believe more players could come in tonight, as Spurs historically like to do late deals.

How good is Lloyd Kelly?

The centre-back ranked in Bournemouth's top three for clearances and blocks made per 90 last season, according to WhoScored; possibly highlighting why Tottenham are considering a move for him this late on in the window.

Ahead of a long season, Spurs and Postecoglou arguably need defensive depth in case of serious injuries to the likes of van de Ven or Cristian Romero.

Former Bournemouth boss Scott Parker, commenting on Kelly's "quality" ability last year, was effusive in his praise for the player during their top flight promotion push.

"I think Lloyd Kelly has got the attributes and the ability to be a top Premier League centre-half," said Parker.

"And I think we are blessed and very, very lucky to have someone of his quality, really.

"You take players like Lloyd probably for granted in the sense of he makes things look very effortless and easy.

"And when you're watching him on the eye, you put someone else in that position of a ball down the side of a defender or one in the channel and getting in a foot race, he makes it look very easy, that you probably never appreciate it.

"The standards he sets are very high as a captain of this team and he's still so young in his age that he's got a lot on him.”