Tottenham Hotspur have contacted Luis Enrique and are keen to hold talks with him, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

What's the latest on Enrique?

The Spaniard has been a highly sought-after manager since he departed the Spain national team with both Spurs and their London rivals holding a serious interest. Reports have suggested that the 52-year-old has been in the English capital for talks with Chelsea, coming after Spurs also shortlisted him as a candidate to replace Antonio Conte.

Enrique joins Mauricio Pochettino, Julian Nagelsmann and Zinedine Zidane as perhaps the most big name free agent coaches who are currently on the market and available for hire. All four have been linked with a move to N17 in the last fortnight but Chelsea's presence in the managerial merry-go-round slightly complicates matters.

The west Londoners have appointed former boss Frank Lampard on an interim basis until the end of this Premier League season but will still scour the market for a permanent Graham Potter replacement.

Indeed, it appears Tottenham and the Stamford Bridge side could be battling it out for the same managerial targets, with reporter Bailey sharing what he knows about Enrique.

According to the journalist, writing for 90min, the former Barcelona boss has 'also had contact with Tottenham' amid Chelsea's pursuit of him. Bailey goes on to claim that Spurs are keen to hold talks with Enrique, who arrived in England for discussions with their rivals.

Should Spurs go all-out for Enrique?

The Champions League-winning coach has arguably proved his merit on the biggest stages in world football, even despite his limited achievements with Spain in his most recent job.

Called a 'genius' by members of the media, Enrique has experience working with world football's biggest superstars like Lionel Messi and has nine trophies in total to his name (Transfermarkt).

This could make the former Celta Vigo boss a pretty exciting candidate in the eyes of some Spurs supporters, not least because he also encourages an attack-minded style of football and favours an offensive 4-3-3 formation.

The only slight drawback from Levy's perspective is Enrique's limited experience outside of Spain with the manager having never taken charge of a Premier League club. Other candidates, like Pochettino for instance, can at least boast their proven knowledge of the English top flight.

That being said, Enrique does still come as a big name who would bring much anticipation if Levy was to install him as his latest Spurs coach.