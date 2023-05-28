Former Brighton and Chelsea manager Graham Potter could now emerge as a candidate next week as Tottenham Hotspur continue their manager search, according to journalist Rob Draper.

Who could be the next Spurs manager?

Since Feyenoord's Arne Slot announced he was staying in the Netherlands, thereafter signing a new and improved deal, Spurs have been forced to return to the drawing board in their hunt for Antonio Conte's replacement.

The Italian departed north London over two months ago, and despite a significant period of time passing, Tottenham still haven't announced his permanent successor.

There have been a number of candidates linked with the Spurs job since Slot confirmed he's remaining at Feyenoord, with Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi, Celtic's Ange Postecoglou and Fulham's Marco Silva all mentioned by reliable outlets Sky Sports.

Postecoglou has been tipped by the media as a strong target with reports in Scotland even suggesting they're preparing a move for the 57-year-old.

Elsewhere, there are free agents attracting interest too, namely former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique and Potter, with The Mail sharing an update on the latter man today.

Writing for the outlet, reporter Draper claims that Potter could be contending for the Spurs job next week, with there being a belief he may emerge as a candidate in that time period.

While the Englishman was unceremoniously sacked by Chelsea this season, Draper writes that his reputation as one of the best coaches remains, and Potter's "unique brand of sanity" could be exactly what's needed amid chaos at N17.

De Zerbi is also attracting interest from chairman Daniel Levy, Potter's successor, and he's another option who could well gather momentum in the next week.

However, the former Sassuolo coach is considered more unlikely than Potter, especially considering the prospect of Europa League football next season.

Who is Graham Potter?

Sharing the same agent as loanee Spurs defender Clement Lenglet, Potter enjoyed great success at Brighton before he made the switch to Chelsea.

Before 22/23, the 48-year-old recorded their highest ever Premier League finish of ninth last season, with members of the media like Sky journalist Melissa Reddy calling him a "superb manager" for his exploits.

In Potter's final campaign at the Amex, he recorded the joint-fourth fewest defeats of any side in the top flight, coming as impressive given their lack of spending power compared to other top sides.

Statistics like this may well be a big draw for Levy as he looks to reignite promise at Tottenham and operate within the club's financial means.