Tottenham Hotspur have listed South Korea coach Jurgen Klinsmann as a "surprise" new manager candidate, according to reports.

Who could Spurs appoint as manager?

The Lilywhites are still on the search for a new manager after parting ways with Antonio Conte last month as interim boss Cristian Stellini attempts to seal a top four Premier League finish.

Spurs' recent 3-2 humbling at home to Bournemouth made for grim viewing as Stellini suffered a blow in his pursuit of Champions League qualification, and it's safe to say the mood around north London appears sour right now.

Daniel Levy quite simply needs to get their next managerial appointment spot on after Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Conte ultimately didn't work out. Conte and Mourinho in particular, both serial winners with previous clubs, couldn't quite find the winning formula at Tottenham with supporters turning on owners ENIC.

Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique, Julian Nagelsmann and even Zinedine Zidane stand out as the big name free agents to have been linked with a move to N17.

Closer to home, British managerial duo Brendan Rodgers and Graham Potter are also contenders going by recent reports, but it appears a shock name has now entered contention. Indeed, Monday's edition of Kicker (via Get Football News Germany) claims Klinsmann has emerged as a 'surprise' Spurs manager candidate.

The 58-year-old only took charge of South Korea in February, yet the former Spurs star is now being considered by Levy. He was also in attendance to watch Tottenham's defeat to Bournemouth at the weekend, where he was keeping a watchful eye on Son Heung-min.

Should Tottenham move for Klinsmann?

There is little denying the experience he possesses at international level, having coached on that front since 2004 and even taking the helm for Germany's host 2006 World Cup campaign where they reached the semi-finals. Klinsmann also managed the USA national team for five years between 2011 and 2016, yet one cavaet to his possible appointment could be his lack of work at club level.

The tactician has just one spell at Hertha Berlin, where he took charge for just 10 games in the 2019/2020 season, under his belt which could count against him in Levy's thinking.

Klinsmann is adored by the Spurs faithful and has spoken before about the prospect of managing his old club, yet there are both potential incentives and reasons not to appoint him.

We believe he should remain an outside contender for now, especially with the likes of Enrique and Pochettino available for hire.