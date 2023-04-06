BBC Radio 5 Live pundit Alan Hutton has been left thrilled as Tottenham Hotspur reportedly line up a move for Brendan Rodgers.

What's the latest on Rodgers to Spurs?

In the last few days, multiple reports have claimed that Spurs could move for the Northern Irishman to replace Antonio Conte - coming after the Italian's mutually agreed Premier League departure last week. Indeed, Rodgers now joins the plethora of other managers currently being eyed by chairman Daniel Levy.

Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique, Julian Nagelsmann and even Zinedine Zidane have also been linked with a move to north London as the quartet are out of work and readily available for hire. Free agents could be a huge pull for Levy given there are few obstacles standing in the way of a possible move.

There have even been murmurs of Graham Potter, recently sacked by Chelsea, potentially entering the fold when it comes to Tottenham's managerial search. Back to Rodgers, it appears Spurs have another unemployed tactician on their radar, with CBS journalist Ben Jacobs hinting they could move for the ex-Celtic manager.

Football Insider has also reported that Spurs are lining up a move for the 50-year-old, so it appears there is a chance he could end up succeeding Conte.

What has Hutton said on Rodgers?

Speaking to Football Insider, former Spurs defender and BBC pundit Hutton has given a thumbs-up to a potential Rodgers appointment.

The Scotsman explained:

“I think he would play a different brand of football from the managers they have had in the past. The managers have been set up to play very defensively, hit teams on the counter-attack and Brendan Rodgers doesn’t seem to want to play that way. “Tottenham have got the squad to go and challenge. Not for first and second, but definitely for top four and certain trophies and European competitions. I think the fans would love a manager to come in like that and play a more attractive style of football. That is what they have been crying out for for a long time. “Do I think Brendan Rodgers can come in and do that? Absolutely. I think he has shown that in the past that he is more than capable.“

Should Spurs turn to Rodgers?

Despite having lost his job at the King Power, we believe he could be a shrewd left-field option as a free agent, especially considering it wasn't too long ago he was spearheading a top-four charge at Leicester whilst winning the FA Cup.

The ex-Swansea manager achieved those feats with fairly limited resources compared to the likes of Man City and Liverpool at the time - something which Levy may well be taking into consideration.

Pep Guardiola is also a big fan of the coach, calling him 'top quality' despite the Foxes' woes.