Tottenham Hotspur could make a move for ex-Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers after his sacking, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest Spurs manager news?

It's been nearly two weeks since Antonio Conte left Spurs by mutual consent and the search for a new manager is well and truly underway in the background. Chairman Daniel Levy is faced with a plethora of other issues in north London, not least the worldwide ban of sporting director Fabio Paratici and Harry Kane's contract situation.

For now, though, the most pressing concern is finding Conte's permanent managerial heir with the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique, Julian Nagelsmann and even Zinedine Zidane all linked with a move to N17. Indeed, the quartet are all free agents and attracting Levy's interest - meanwhile the likes of Arne Slot (Feyenoord) and Oliver Glasner (Eintracht Frankfurt) are currently impressing Spurs with their work abroad.

However, now that Chelsea are in the hunt for a permanent manager next season, with Frank Lampard taking charge on an interim basis in the meantime, Spurs could face stiff competition.for their targets.

More left-field options cannot be ruled out as a result, including coaches who have just been sacked for leading their former side into a relegation battle. We're talking about Rodgers, with reporter Jacobs of CBS Sports now sharing what he knows on a possible Spurs swoop.

Writing via his CaughtOffside substack, the journalist says to 'keep an eye' on the 50-year-old and suggests Spurs could move - going on to explain the Lilywhites have 'no concerns' he could succeed in the role.

He explained:

"Keep an eye on Brendan Rodgers. Even though he left Leicester in the relegation zone, Tottenham have no concerns he could succeed in the job. Rodgers showed with Leicester he can contend for top four."

Would Rodgers be a Spurs success?

Interestingly, reports have claimed that the former Liverpool and Celtic manager has been a person on Levy's radar for quite some time and was actually his 'preferred choice' to succeed Harry Redknapp over a decade ago.

Rodgers also has admiration from serial winner and Man City boss Pep Guardiola, who called him 'top quality' despite Leicester's woes in the Premier League.

The ex-Swansea boss' playing style could also be a big draw with a scout report from Breaking The Lines detailing Rodgers' 'tactically flexible' and 'high-tempo electric' approach to the beautiful game.

Now a free agent, there would also be little standing in Levy's way when it comes to an appointment.