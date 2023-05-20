Tottenham Hotspur chief Daniel Levy is set for "key meetings" imminently and "in the coming days" as he steps up plans to appoint a new manager.

What's the latest Spurs manager news?

As Spurs and interim boss Ryan Mason gear up for their noon kick-off against Brentford in the Premier League, Levy and co are pursuing Antonio Conte's replacement behind-the-scenes.

The overwhelming favourite for the job, as things stand, appears to be Feyenoord boss Arne Slot as reports over the last week indicate he is a frontrunner.

That being said, other candidates certainly aren't out of the race, with Sporting Lisbon's Ruben Amorim, Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi and even Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou all in the running.

Tottenham had been interested in the likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Burnley's Vincent Kompany and Xabi Alonso of Bayer Leverkusen, but for various reasons, the trio are out of contention for now.

Nagelsmann is ruled out of the running, while Kompany has committed his future to Burnley by signing a new long term contract and Alonso has publicly declared he's staying in Germany.

Spurs have been running out of options lately, but according to a report by The Daily Mail and reliable journalist Sami Mokbel, Levy is narrowing down his list of candidates as he homes in on top choices.

Sharing a promising update on Tottenham's manager search, Mokbel claims the Spurs chairman is set for "key meetings" and "in the coming days" as Levy steps up his pursuit for Conte's successor.

It is believed both Slot and former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique "lead the race", and while Spurs insist there is no clear first choice, it appears they're certainly on their way to settling on priority names soon.

Slot has impressed Spurs hierarchy but Enrique could be deemed a more safe option - especially given his years of experience at the very top level.

Who should Tottenham appoint?

If Levy wishes to appoint a young, exciting and attack-minded project manager, he should look no further than Slot, who has just clinched his first ever Eredivisie title with Feyenoord.

Drawing comparisons to Man United manager Erik ten Hag, the 44-year-old has been heralded by his homeland's media as an exceptional tactician, with Dutch football expert Marcel van der Kraan saying this on Slot to talkSPORT:

"He is very similar to Pep Guardiola, his ideas are very similar, he is a massive fan of Pep and he plays the same time,"“He goes ultra-attacking, he is almost like a maniac. Not on the touchline but it is fantastic to see how he has turned an average side into a wonderful attacking machine."

While Enrique is a free agent and readily-available for hire, Slot comes as a very intriguing option, with the only obstacle being Feyenoord.