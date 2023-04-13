Reliable Tottenham Hotspur journalist Alasdair Gold has suggested that Graham Potter could also be considered to replace Antonio Conte.

What's the latest Spurs manager news?

Over three weeks have passed since Spurs parted company with Conte by mutual agreement and chairman Daniel Levy still hasn't officially appointed a long-term successor.

Cristian Stellini, supported by assistant coach Ryan Mason, has taken interim charge until the end of this season - having been tasked with guiding the Lilywhites to a top-four Premier League finish.

There is absolutely no shortage of managerial candidates, though, with big-name free agents like Mauricio Pochettino, Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique, Zinedine Zidane and even Brendan Rodgers having been previously mentioned.

The aforementioned five are readily available for hire having left their most recent clubs, something which could well attract Levy given there are fewer obstacles standing in the way of Tottenham.

Potter, who was dismissed by former club Chelsea recently, has also been mentioned as a potential candidate who could enter the frame.

Now, Spurs reporter Gold has weighed in on the 47-year-old, with the football.london correspondent suggesting he could become a candidate to succeed Conte at N17.

Speaking in a football.london Q&A, the journalist said he 'would be shocked' if Potter doesn't contend for the role - just like he did in 2021 when the north Londoners were looking for Jose Mourinho's replacement.

Gold explained:

"I would be shocked if Graham Potter doesn't come into conversation again as he did in 2021, even after his tough time at Chelsea. While Arne Slot will be a strong candidate despite some claims in the Netherlands that he might be reluctant at this point to take his daughter out of secondary school to come to the UK."

Should Spurs turn to Potter?

Despite his regrettable spell with Chelsea across London, we believe Potter should still be considered for the Tottenham job.

Indeed, last season, the Englishman led Brighton to their highest Premier League finish (ninth) since they were promoted back to the big time in 2017.

The 2021/2022 campaign was a brilliant one for the Seagulls overall with only Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea (the division's top three) losing fewer games than Potter's side.

Just before the former Swansea boss joined Chelsea, he was being praised for his work at Brighton by esteemed members of the media - with Sky journalist Melissa Reddy calling him a 'superb manager'.

Potter's work on a shoestring budget at Brighton could also theoretically be enticing for Levy at Spurs, so we certainly wouldn't discount him as a solid option.