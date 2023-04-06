Tottenham Hotspur are yet to make contact with former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, despite him being open to talks over a reunion.

What's the latest news on Pochettino and Spurs?

The 51-year-old has been consistently linked with a return to Spurs since the north Londoners announced Antonio Conte's mutually agreed departure. Pochettino is one of the big-name free-agent managers currently available for hire, alongside the likes of Luis Enrique, Julian Nagelsmann and Zinedine Zidane, with all four attracting interest from Tottenham.

Pochettino's possible return to Spurs is seen as a fan-favourite option, not least because the Lilywhites have arguably failed to really kick on since his exit in 2019. That same year, he guided Spurs to a first-ever Champions League final.

The former Southampton boss, though, is just one manager Spurs have been linked with and left-field options like Brendan Rodgers, who is also a free agent after leaving Leicester City, have not been ruled out completely.

As well as the Northern Irishman, chairman Daniel Levy is said to hold an interest in the likes of Oliver Glasner, Arne Slot, Roberto De Zerbi, Thomas Frank and Celtic's Ange Postecoglou.

Going back to Pochettino, a report by The Evening Standard has shared the latest on Tottenham and a possible reappointment of the Argentine. Indeed, it is believed that he is 'open to talks' over re-joining Spurs, but there's one problem.

Despite Pochettino's apparent eagerness to speak with his ex-club, Levy is yet to take any action, with the South American still waiting for contact.

Should Pochettino return to Tottenham?

If or when Spurs do make an approach, we believe he is exactly the kind of figure who could reignite a sense of positivity at N17 and steer Tottenham back in the right direction.

Pochettino already possesses proven Premier League experience at the Spurs helm and has worked with many of the club's current crop of players already - potentially ensuring a smooth transition from the Conte era.

Hailed as being a 'ruthless' tactician by talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook, Pochettino would return to Spurs with trophy-winning pedigree - having clinched a Ligue 1 title with PSG last year.

His status as a free agent who is open to making the move is yet another reason Levy should waste no time in opening talks with Pochettino.

As Chelsea threaten to poach Tottenham's other manager targets, their former boss could be the best solution for Spurs.