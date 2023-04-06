Tottenham Hotspur may have been gifted a boost in their managerial search with target Oliver Glasner reportedly set to leave Eintracht Frankfurt.

What's the latest on Glasner to Spurs?

The Austrian is attracting real interest from Spurs and chairman Daniel Levy with reports suggesting there have already been certain moves made behind the scenes. Indeed, it has been claimed by reliable German sources like Bild that the north Londoners have contacted Glasner's agents ahead of a possible move.

Eintracht's boss joins a plethora of other managers on Spurs' list to replace Antonio Conte with Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique, Julian Nagelsmann and Zinedine Zidane all linked with a move to Hotspur Way. Meanwhile, the likes of Feyenoord's Arne Slot and even Christophe Galtier of Paris-Saint Germain are on Tottenham's radar.

The search for Conte's replacement is set to be an intriguing one, not least because of Chelsea's presence, who could provide stiff competition to Spurs amid their quest to find an heir for Graham Potter. The west Londoners have appointed Frank Lampard on an interim basis until the end of the season but will continue interviewing permanent managerial candidates in the background.

Back to Tottenham, a report by Sky Sports Germany correspondent Florian Plettenberg may have just given the Lilywhites a boost in their pursuit of Glasner.

It is now believed that the 48-year-old is set to depart his current club at the end of the season, with Plettenberg of the belief that Glasner 'will say goodbye' to Frankfurt following the conclusion of the 2022/2023 campaign.

Could Glasner succeed at Spurs?

The Austrian has done a solid job with Frankfurt, perhaps most notably winning the Europa League last season at the expense of Scottish giants Rangers.

Glasner's trophy-winning pedigree begins and ends there, but we believe he could still be a real dark horse contender for the Spurs job.

Often deploying a 3-4-2-1 formation, Spurs players accustomed to Conte's three-at-the-back system could seemingly find the transition to Glasner's methodology slightly less demanding as a result.

Bundesliga bosses like Marco Rose have also praised Glasner's intense and aggressive brand of football, stating:

"Oliver Glasner's intense and aggressive football has brought big success to Frankfurt. They have solutions in and out of possession. Their centre forward is incredible and they have a lot of good players."

If Tottenham cannot seal moves for big-name targets like Pochettino or Nagelsmann, we wouldn't discount Glasner whatsoever.