Tottenham Hotspur are actively seeking talks with Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim alongside Feyenoord's Arne Slot, according to journalist Miguel Delaney.

What's the latest Spurs manager news?

The north Londoners are stepping up their chase for a new permanent manager after Antonio Conte departed Spurs nearly two months ago, with chairman Daniel Levy reportedly completing the due-diligence stage.

Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann, who was a popular choice among supporters, has been surprisingly ruled out of the running with Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso confirming his intention to stay in Germany.

Spurs' list of candidates is becoming narrower and narrower as a result, and reports suggest that the likes of Slot, Amorim and Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi are among the chief candidates.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is also reliably believed to be on Tottenham's list, with journalist Delaney, writing for The Independent, now sharing an update on their pursuit of Amorim.

The Sporting boss, who was won trophies galore across stints with his current club and SC Braga in Portugal, is a prime target for Spurs alongside Slot.

The latter coach, who is viewed as the top target after initial discussions among hierarchy, appears to be a priority but Amorim remains firmly in Tottenham's thinking.

Delaney claims Spurs are "also seeking to speak" with the 38-year-old, who already has a close relationship with Lilywhites defender Pedro Porro, alongside other candidates.

This comes after Levy has been leading the first stage of interviews in the last few weeks, and while Slot appears to be the favourite as things stand, Amorim is firmly in the running as well.

Who is Ruben Amorim?

Back in 2021, the Portuguese guided Sporting to their first Primeira Liga title in 19 years, ending their long, long wait to be crowned champions.

Amorim's stock is growing and growing, with Man City boss Pep Guardiola recently calling him "one of the best" around at this moment in time.

Reporter Jack Pitt-Brooke of The Athletic also branded him "the most exciting young manager in European football", making his potential appointment seem fairly promising.

Amorim deploys the 3-4-3 formation, too, meaning players accustomed to Conte's old system shouldn't have to undergo too much of a transition period tactically.

Still very young, the coach certainly fits Tottenham's mould of a young, hungry manager akin to 2014 Mauricio Pochettino - with that rumoured to be Levy's criteria as they continue their search.