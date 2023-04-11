Tottenham Hotspur manager target Arne Slot has a 'good chance' of becoming Spurs' next manager after Antonio Conte, according to reports.

There have been little in the way of official developments on Spurs' next permanent boss with chairman Daniel Levy seemingly taking his time on what will be a crucial next step.

Indeed, the Premier League top four hopefuls have appointed Cristian Stellini as interim in the meantime, assisted by Ryan Mason, and the duo are tasked with securing Champions League football for next season.

In terms of who could come in afterwards, there has been no shortage of managers linked to the post, with Mauricio Pochettino, Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique, Zinedine Zidane and Brendan Rodgers among those being monitored by Levy.

The aforementioned five stand out as enticing options given their current status as free agents, yet reports have also suggested that Spurs could turn to in-work coaches as well. Slot, who is currently chasing an Eredivisie title with Feyenoord, is said to be a target.

The 44-year-old has been mentioned by various sections of the press as a tactician on both Spurs and Levy's shortlist, with an update coming courtesy of Voetbal International.

The Dutch news outlet, relaying news from journalists Simon Zwartkruis, Stef de Bont and Kalum van Oudheusden, share that Slot has a 'good chance to become a trainer at Spurs'.

This comes after reports that Spurs have explored the possibility of Slot through back channels and it appears his name could be more regularly-mentioned as the weeks go on in Tottenham's manager search.

What would Slot bring to Spurs?

The former AZ Alkmaar boss is a slightly more left-field option than the likes of Pochettino, Nagelsmann and Enrique - yet he is not without his credentials.

Sharing the same agent as Martin Jol, Slot has been praised for his work in the Netherlands and could be about to add a league title to his CV.

Indeed, Dutch football expert Marcel van der Kraan has even described Slot as the 'most exciting head coach' he's seen in the last 10 years with the manager also being unlucky not to boast more silverware.

His Feyenoord side reached the UEFA Europa Conference League last year and were unlucky not to clinch the trophy, eventually losing out to former Spurs boss Jose Mourinho, who won the competition with Roma.

While he arguably wouldn't bring as much as excitement as Pochettino, you can see why Levy has taken an interest.