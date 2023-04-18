Tottenham Hotspur chiefs hold 'reservations' over the possible appointment of Mauricio Pochettino, even if he could 'take the job immediately'.

What's the latest on Pochettino to Spurs?

The Argentine's prospective sensational return to Spurs, the club where he arguably made his reputation as an elite coach, has been a much discussed topic in north London.

Pochettino's name has been repeatedly mentioned both in the press and in the stands, with supporters heard chanting for his comeback at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The 51-year-old lead them to a Champions League final in 2019, their first ever as a football club, and earned praise for his work on a shoe-string budget.

Pochettino's exit from PSG last year, having signed off with a Ligue 1 title, makes him a readily-available free agent for hire with it being zero surprise he has been linked to Spurs.

He is even thought to be open to returning as Antonio Conte's replacement, yet according to recent reports, it appears the only thing standing in Tottenham's way is, in fact, Tottenham. There have been suggestions that chairman Daniel Levy favours a move for Burnley boss Vincent Kompany, even if members of the Spurs squad are yearning for Pochettino's return.

Now, a report from The Evening Standard claims that it isn't just Levy - with other members of the hierarchy holding 'reservations' over his return. This is apparently down to how the final five months of his tenure played out.

Indeed, even though Pochettino 'could potentially take the job immediately', as explained in the report, it appears there are those within the Tottenham boardroom who are opposed.

Should Spurs move for Pochettino?

We believe the South American is both a very safe and exciting choice - possibly standing out as their most attainable and obvious managerial candidate. Pochettino encourages the 4-3-3 attack formation, and for Spurs supporters who want to see the return of open, expansive football, this could be a real attraction.

Called a 'ruthless' tactician by talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook, it perhaps speaks volumes that Tottenham players reportedly want him back at Hotspur Way.

Pochettino's experiences winning silverware in France, not to mention managing players of Lionel Messi's ilk, will have only strengthened the coach's credentials whilst making him an even more tantalising option for Levy.

He is currently ripe for the taking with zero obstacles standing in the way of Spurs, surely this is a no-brainer?