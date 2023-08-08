Tottenham Hotspur are set to announce the signings of both striker Alejo Veliz and defender Micky van de Ven "later this week" as Fabrizio Romano shares exciting news.

Who have Spurs signed?

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, exciting youngster Ashley Phillips, playmaker James Maddison and winger Manor Solomon have all officially been confirmed as new Spurs signings.

The quartet follow on from permanent deals for both Pedro Porro and Dejan Kulusevski, who join Tottenham indefinitely after their respective loan spells last season.

Manager Ange Postecoglou, speaking to the press recently, has claimed there will be more activity at Spurs before September 1, as the north Londoners seek another defender and look to offload players.

“It's not done yet," said Postecoglou.

"We need bolstering in that central defensive area. We need defenders who can work in an aggressive formation, defend well & behind them. We'll be looking to bring in a couple in that area in the coming days."

The Spurs head coach, when asked about possible outgoings, also said there are certain squad members who want to "explore opportunities" elsewhere.

“It's fair to say our squad is too big at the moment," explained Postecoglou.

"There are guys who will want to explore opportunities elsewhere. I'm not involved in that. I think we'll see some movement out in the coming weeks.”

Van de Ven and Veliz, who appear set to join from Rosario Central and Wolfsburg respectively, will come in to bolster both the defensive area and further forward.

Veliz produced his best goal return in a Rosario shirt over the most recent Argentine first division campaign, while van de Ven was a mainstay and crucial player under Niko Kovac in the Bundesliga last term.

The duo could seriously strengthen Postecoglou's ranks and renowned transfer journalist Romano has an exciting update on the pair.

Indeed, they're apparently undergoing medical tests in London, and will be unveiled as new Tottenham players "later this week".

"Micky van de Ven and Alejo Véliz, both undergoing first part of medical tests as new Tottenham players," wrote Romano on X.

"Official statement will follow later this week for van de Ven and Véliz to be unveiled as new Spurs players."

Van de ven and Veliz will come as Tottenham's seventh and eighth summer signings, including the Porro and Kulusevski deals.

What will van de Ven bring to Tottenham?

Veliz, just 19, could be seen as one more for the future but van de Ven could come straight in and reinforce Postecoglou's fragile backline.

Spurs conceded a pretty woeful 63 league goals last term, so the 22-year-old's solidarity and composure on the ball will come as a big boost.

According to WhoScored, van de Ven made more blocks per 90 than any other Wolfsburg player in the German top flight over 2022/2023 - all the while ranking among their best for clearances made.

Van de ven is also an adept ball-playing centre-back, averaging a higher passing accuracy than every Wolfsburg regular last term (WhoScored).

Indeed, it speaks volumes that Kovac selected the centre-back more than any other outfielder at Wolfsburg over the most recent campaign.