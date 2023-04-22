Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann has 'major support' at Tottenham Hotspur amid their search for a new manager, according to reports.

What's the latest on Nagelsmann to Spurs?

The 35-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Spurs since the north Londoners mutually agreed to part ways with former boss Antonio Conte.

This comes after Nagelsmann was surprisingly sacked by Bayern, despite the Bundesliga giants fighting on all fronts at the time, and he is now readily-available with plenty of pedigree.

Having won a Bundesliga title and with many years of tpp level coaching under his belt, all at such a young age, Nagelsmann arguably stands out as one of Europe's most exciting managers.

That fact isn't lost on chairman Daniel Levy and Spurs, who reportedly hold a serious interest in the former RB Leipzig boss after his shock Bayern dismissal.

They may have just been boosted by reliable reports that Nagelsmann to Chelsea is no longer possible, with both the coach and Tottenham's rivals apparently withdrawing from talks.

This could potentially open the door for Spurs with a report by The Daily Mail sharing that Hoffenheim's former coach has plenty of backing inside Tottenham.

Indeed, it is believed that the tactician has 'major support' at N17 over potentially becoming Spurs' next manager, with Luis Enrique, Arne Slot and Vincent Kompany also of interest to the Lilywhites.

Brendan Rodgers, after his departure from Leicester City this month, is also available with Levy having considered him in the past.

Could Spurs hire Nagelsmann?

You could make an argument that Nagelsmann will need real reassurances that Spurs will give him the necessary financial backing to make a success of the club.

Serial winners like Jose Mourinho and Conte, despite the latter clinching a top four finish last season, ultimately failed in their mission to transform Spurs into elite trophy-contenders.

Nagelsmann will likely be taking this into consideration, but if Tottenham can persuade him to make the move or open formal talks, he would be quite the hire.

Called a 'phenomenal' tactical innovator by BBC Sport Writer Raj Chohan, his brand of intense, high-pressing football could be a joy to watch at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

After the years of seeing a more dogmatic approach from the likes of Conte and Mourinho, Nagelsmann helping Spurs to press more on the front foot could be far more reminiscent of the Mauricio Pochettino era.