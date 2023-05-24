Feyenoord star Orkun Kokcu is "wanted as the first signing" of the potential Arne Slot era at Tottenham Hotspur, according to journalist Rob Draper.

Who could Spurs sign this summer?

It's a crucial point for Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and co as they target both a new manager to replace the departed Antonio Conte and a new sporting director.

The former, at this present moment, appears to be taking centre stage as Feyenoord manager Slot is believed to be in pole position to take the job as things stand.

There have even been reports that, if all goes to plan, Tottenham could announce his appointment "within days" and this week (Football Insider) - though Spurs have apparently also held talks with former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique.

Certain sections of the press seem to believe Slot to Spurs is more advanced, though, with the north Londoners reportedly already eyeing transfer targets for the 44-year-old.

According to Draper, writing in a piece for The Daily Mail, Turkey international Kokcu is "wanted as the first signing of the Slot era" at Spurs.

The midfielder, who currently captains Feyenoord, is also wanted by Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp but the north Londoners are apparently set to join them in the race for his signature.

Feyenoord, who have just clinched the 2022/2023 Eredivisie under Slot, apparently value Kokcu at around £40 million.

Who is Orkun Kokcu?

The 22-year-old operates in the centre of midfield for Feyenoord and has excelled, playing a key role in their title triumph whilst standing out as a vital player for Slot.

As per WhoScored, Kokcu has averaged their highest match rating per 90 overall in the Dutch top flight - racking up an impressive 10 goal contributions in that time (eight goals and two assists).

Over his 31 appearances under Slot this season, he's also averaged Feyenoord's highest rate of key passes made per 90 in the final third, whilst also sitting joint-top of their ranks for attempts at goal (WhoScored).

At £40m, Kokcu could come as a bargain capture when factoring in his age, electric form and Tottenham's arguable need for a central midfield creative presence.

Scout Ali Can Kutlu has also told Breaking The Lines, as quoted by talkSPORT, that he is a player who can "do anything" - with his ability to score goals outside the area also making him "very valuable" as both a playmaker and general attacking player.